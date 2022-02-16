City awards Nick Grants, donation to Owen’s House

Memory issues affect many families in the state, including those in Shelby County. During the Feb. 15 Chelsea City Council meeting, Mayor Tony Picklseimer welcomed Gina McIntyre to speak about the Anchor Community Respite Ministry at Asbury United Methodist Church where she is the program director.

The program began in Oct. 2019 then the pandemic started five months later, forcing it to close, reopening in July 2021. McIntyre said there are a lot of people who don’t know about the program and she’s trying to spread the word.

“We are a social program for people who are experiencing any kind of memory loss,” she said. “We have people with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, people who have had a stroke. “The people who are taking care of them rarely get a break. I have learned that really not just the people dealing with memory loss but their caregivers are one of the most isolated groups of people.”

The respite ministry meets twice each week (Tuesday and Thursday) at Asbury United Methodist Church off U.S. 119 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The days are filled with fun and include exercise, art, brain games to stimulate their mind and more. The people who come think they’re coming to socialize and have fun.

“Our biggest need right now is we need more volunteers. Even though it's at Asbury, it’s a community ministry,” said McIntyre, who is a Chelsea resident. “We have volunteers from other churches and almost all of the participants are not members of Asbury.”

The program currently has 16 participants and their limit per day is about 18 to keep a ratio of 1:1 or 1:2 volunteers to participants. We would love to open a third day but will need more volunteers to do so,” she said.

280 Living ran a story about the ministry after its opening in Nov. 2019 which can be found here: Anchor Community Respite Ministry.

During the meeting, the council awarded Nick Grant Funds to all five Chelsea schools

Forest Oaks Elementary received $4,217.79

Chelsea Park Elementary received $12,964.04

Mt Laurel Elementary received $14,665.27

Chelsea Middle School received $17,344.15

Chelsea High School received $29,565.59

“Every Nick Grant application that was submitted was approved and we were able to go back and approve a couple that were not approved last session,” Picklesimer said.

Chelsea High School was awarded grants for several big ticket items including a golf cart ($9,500); vital sign monitors for the medical classes ($8,475) and chairs and racks for the basketball team ($6,191.97).

The council also approve a donation to Owens House $15,000 to assist int heir efforts to combat child abuse and neglect. The child advocacy center, located in Columbiana, taht works to protect, strengthen and restore those who have experienced child abuse and trauma.

× Expand LEAH INGRAM EAGLE Erica Smith of Owen's House and Sgt. Robert Rodriguez with the SCSO at the Feb. 15 council meeting.

Sgt. Robert Rodriguez of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office serves on the board for Owen’s House and thanks the mayor and council for their generous donation.

“This is not just for Owen’s House, but really this donation will affect the work and mission of Owen’s House, which is to bring hope to families that are broken and to the kids. They play a huge part in that mision and that role,” Rodriguez said.

Erica Smith, a counselor at Owen’s House, echoed Rodriguez’s sentiments.

“Thanks [to the city of Chelsea] for the donation that will allow us to continue to provide these services for the children of Shelby county and their families,” Smith said.

A retail liquor license for the new restaurant under construction at Chelsea Crossroads. Las Mesas Mexican Grill. The owners of Habanero’s plan to move to this space.

Other items approved included:

Approval for the city to enter into an Agreement with Shelby County Commission for installation and maintenance of a traffic control signal at CR-39 and CR-47.

Approval to pay the city’s bills

Important Dates

Feb. 21: City Hall closed for President’s Day

Feb. 25-27: Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday

Feb. 26: Chelsea Kiwanis pancake day, Chelsea Community Center. 8 a.m. to noon

Feb. 26: Celebrate Arbor day 10-12 at the community center pavilion.

Feb 28: Chelsea Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m.

March 1: City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

March 15: City Council meeting, 6 p.m.

April 2: Bulk trash day

April 2: Chelsea Car Show. Chelsea City Hall, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 2: Fire at the Foothills BBQ cook-off (and dessert cook-off), 1-4 p.m. Chelsea Community Center