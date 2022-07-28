Hoover council approves lane extension, rezoning of International Park

The Hoover City Council accepted a bid for a turn lane extension on Valleydale Road at Jaguar Drive at the July 18 council meeting.

Gillespie Construction was awarded the bid over three other construction companies for $302,208, City Engineer Chris Reeves said.

The project will extend the length of the westbound right turn lane from 200 feet to 575 feet, Reeves said. Construction should start in mid-to-late August with no lanes being closed by nearby schools, he said.

The council also green-lit a property for conditional use for live entertainment at 2970 Lorna Road.

Gary Beard, owner of the Park Crest event center next door, wants to renovate an existing 19,900-square-foot building on the property along Lorna Road and convert it into another event meeting space called the Coach House.

The building at 2970 Lorna Road has housed numerous entities over the years, including an automobile dealership, home health care company and Faulkner University branch, but has been vacant for years now.

Beard said he has purchased the property and said a new event venue there should be able to accommodate crowds of 600 to 650 people, which is more than can fit into the event spaces in the Carriage House just up the hill. He’ll be able to use the kitchen space at the Carriage House to service both venues, he said.

The City Council also rezoned almost 9 acres in International Park from a planned office use to planned single-family residential district, which will be the first residential use in the office park. Mike Moseley of The Moseley Group said he wants to build seven townhomes and one single-family detached residence for himself.

In other business, the council: