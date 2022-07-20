City donates funds for CHS locker room renovation

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

The Chelsea High School football locker room will soon undergo a renovation thanks to a donation from the Chelsea City Council.

The approval came during the July 19 council meeting. The amount was increased from the original $177,620 to $190,000 for cost upgrades and to create an office for the head coach. Funds for the project will come out of the one-cent education sales tax fund.

“The reason we are [adding] the extra money is because budget overruns are common and also we’d like to see them build [Coach Todd Cassity] an office in the locker room. A place for you to go and close the door and to meet with coaches and players one on one.”

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said he didn’t think there had ever been a case when the council was presented with a project from the high school that was not approved.

“What’s different about this one is a couple of moms and dads and a new football coach and principal got together and said let’s see what needs to be done and go present it,” Picklesimer said.

Picklesimer said that the July 12 vote wasn’t the beginning of the council supporting Chelsea High School, they always have and will continue to do so in any and every way they can.

Councilman Casey Morris said for the council to approve the locker room project on the heels of the special election speaks very loudly to the community.

“To see the leadership example we have here less than a week removed from the election, and we’re already partnering with the SCBOE is a strong statement for our community and our leaders,” Morris said. “This is about our citizens and our people.”

Work continues on the turf field and track project at the high school. Athletic Director Michael Stallings said the work should be complete by the beginning of September in time for Chelsea’s first home game on Sept. 2. Work also continues on the press box after water damage along with construction and roof damage caused the building to be deemed not structurally stable in June.

Many of the football players were in attendance at the meeting and Picklesimer told them how proud the council is of them and they look forward to supporting them.

“With a new locker room, new weight room, new playing surface and new stands. What more could a high school player or coach want?” Picklesimer said.

During the mayor’s report, Picklesimer said that since the election is over, it’s time to pull together and execute the wishes of the voters.

“We have committed to doing that and are committed to partner with the Shelby County Board of Education in every way we can to make our schools in Chelsea the absolute best they can be,” he said.

During the meeting, the council also:

Approved lease agreements for copiers at Chelsea Community Center and Chelsea Public Library

Canvassed the election results from July 12

Approved an annexation request for Dustin Erwin at 4261 Highway 109 consisting of 4.31 acres

Approved to pay the city’s bills

During the precouncil meeting, Picklesimer said that he and council members Morris and Cody Sumners had a meeting with two engineers from Goodwyn | Mills | Cawood (the company who performed the feasibility study and building assessment for the high school). Picklesimer said his recommendation was to do a facility assessment at the middle school comparable to the one performed at the high school.

“We need to try to pull together and see what we can accomplish,” he said. “I know that's what our citizens expect of us.”

Chelsea Community Center activities director Jane Ann Mueller announced that fall sport sign ups begin July 25 for softball, baseball, volleyball and archery and that tackle football, flag football and cheerleading are currently open. The Blue-White game is set for Aug. 13.

The community center has also seen record numbers in all programs for the summer. Two new classes will begin in August and will include a women’s self defense course and a kid’s anti-bullying martial arts class for ages 5-12. Both will take place on Saturday mornings.

Mueller added that the Splash Pad at Melrose Park is averaging 200 guests per day and had 5,161 in June and 5,855 in July.

Dates to remember