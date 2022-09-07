City of Chelsea adopts transportation plan for FY2023

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Chelsea City Hall will be closed Veterans Day and Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.

Plans have been approved for the City of Chelsea to have over $1.8 million in transportation projects for FY 2023.

The Chelsea City Council approved the 2023 Transportation Plan during the Sept. 6 council meeting.

The largest of the six projects is a 5,500 feet walkability corridor/pedestrian way on Old U.S. 280 along Chesser Drive at a cost of $750,000. With the addition of Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings and a hotel project underway, this will make it easier and safer for people to navigate that area by foot.

A new connector road will be created to connect Chesser Road to U.S. 280 West (1,300 feet) at a cost of $500,000.

A new connection road will be created at Chesser Road and Old U.S. 280 (1,316 feet) at a cost of $65,000.

Chesser Crane Road will be repaved (2,653 feet) at a cost of $92,855.

A re-alignment will be done at Liberty Road and Shelby County 47 (400 feet) to improve the intersection for safety at a cost of $270,000.

The Liberty Road Bridge and culvert will be upgraded (50 feet) at a cost of $150,000.

The council approved for Mayor Tony Picklesimer to execute a memorandum of agreement of the lodging tax paid for by the Auburn Hospitality Group, who is building the new LaQuinta Inn & Suites.

Regarding the new restaurant development off Shelby County 41 in the former Treetop Family Adventure, the council gave approval to execute a development agreement with Dunnavant Valley Dining, LLC

Mayor Picklesimer thanked Melody Whitten of 58 INC. for her assistance throughout this process and developer Mike Moran for bringing more businesses to the City of Chelsea.

A $25,000 donation was approved to Bikes 4 Kids to assist the nonprofit organization in hosting an upcoming rodeo event. The city will pay the rodeo company putting on the event and Bikes 4 Kids will be the beneficiary of the profits.

Mayor Picklesimer said with annual city events that include Fire at the Foothills in the spring, The Big Kaboom in the summer and the Christmas Parade in the winter, this could be an annual event for the fall.

“Hopefully this is something our citizens and neighbors will support so we can add another event to our city calendar each year,” Picklesimer said. “We are looking forward to the event and thanks to Charlie Bradford and all the Bikes 4 Kids folks and also to the Barber Company who owns the property behind the Dairy Queen where the event will be held.

Also during the meeting, the council approved:

A proclamation declaring September as Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

A proclamation declaring the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week

A moratorium on issuance of building permits and business licenses for certain types of businesses

A restaurant retail liquor license for Dos Tequilas

To pay the city’s bills

Important Dates