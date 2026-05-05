City of Chelsea builds community connections through local events

× Expand Staff photo. Chelsea's ChelseaFest The city’s warm-weather calendar also includes the Chelsea Farmer’s Market, running Saturday mornings from May 2 through Aug. 1, and ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom on June 27, an annual Fourth of July celebration that features live music, food trucks and what the city describes as one of the largest fireworks shows in Alabama.

The city of Chelsea is planning to expand on community growth by hosting local events.

According to Mayor Cody Sumners, creating events for the Chelsea community is important because “it brings people together and helps build a greater sense of community.”

“We have people that are having to go over the mountain on Friday and Saturday nights or during the weekend to find activities, so we want to offer those activities here in the city to keep our citizens here and engaged in the community,” Sumners said.

In the spring months, residents were able to attend events, one of which included Pinwheels for Prevention which took place on Saturday, April 18, and was hosted to “raise awareness about child abuse prevention and connect families with valuable local resources,” according to the city of Chelsea’s website.

Residents were also able to attend the Spring Craft Fair which took place on Saturday, April 25. According to the city of Chelsea’s website, the fair was “a community event featuring local makers, small businesses and creatives” and was “designed to support and showcase local businesses while providing a fun, community-focused experience for vendors and attendees alike.”

During the summer months, residents can attend events like the Chelsea Farmers Market which will take place every Saturday morning from May 2 to Aug. 1. According to the city of Chelsea’s website, the market is “a welcoming outdoor market featuring fresh, locally grown produce, handmade goods and artisan favorites.”

Residents can also attend ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom, which will take place on Saturday, June 27. The event is described as “the City of Chelsea’s annual, city-wide Fourth of July celebration,” which features live music, food trucks and vendors, and “one of the largest and most spectacular fireworks shows in Alabama,” according to the city of Chelsea’s website.

Expand Staff photo. Chelsea's Farmers Market The city’s warm-weather calendar also includes the Chelsea Farmer’s Market, running Saturday mornings from May 2 through Aug. 1, and ChelseaFest and the Big KaBoom on June 27, an annual Fourth of July celebration that features live music, food trucks and what the city describes as one of the largest fireworks shows in Alabama.

Event Planner and Promoter Brandy Pate described how the process for planning events begins with brainstorming and researching ideas.

“The whole thing is just inventive. It’s just us brainstorming ideas, seeing what other cities are doing, and then seeing what fits and what our residents would like to see. We don’t want our events to compete with our sister cities [instead] but add to what is available to our residents.”

Pate also described how her role expands beyond event planning when it comes to creating events.

“Everything else is planning from beginning to end, and I also do the graphic design, social media and the marketing that goes along with each event. So when the administration gets together and has ideas, I just do research and graph out what it will take to make that idea happen and if it’s feasible.”

As for the continued growth of the Chelsea community, Sumners hopes that bringing residents together through events will contribute:

“It just brings a smile to my face because that’s what community is all about is doing things and coming together and working as one and just enjoying your friends and neighbors, and so I think that the more opportunities that we offer for those things, the better it is for our community.”

Sumners also described how residents enjoy the events as a way to interact within the community.

“Citizens enjoy events where they can interact with their friends, family and neighbors without having to travel longer distances. It is important that we provide those events and opportunities for our citizens. To provide fun and exciting events that the whole family can enjoy is the most important thing.”

Pate said that residents enjoy events in Chelsea because they allow opportunities to connect and slow down in a fast-paced world.

“I think people enjoy these events because they create opportunities to slow down and connect. In a world where everything feels busy and fast-paced, our events give families and neighbors a chance to spend intentional time together, meet new people and simply enjoy being part of the community.”

Pate added that she believes variety is also a part of why residents enjoy events in Chelsea.

“We try to offer something for everyone. Sometimes that is live music, food trucks, seasonal celebrations or family-focused activities. We want residents of all ages to find something they enjoy and feel included.”

As for how Chelsea plans to create more opportunities and events in the future for residents, Pate described how collaborative efforts help to expand what the community offers.

“Chelsea is very intentional about continuing to create opportunities like these by building strong partnerships with local organizations, schools, churches and businesses. Many of our events are collaborative efforts, and that allows us to expand what we’re able to offer while keeping the focus on community.”

Pate also described how residents can help create more opportunities by providing feedback.

“We’re also continuing to listen to feedback from residents and look for ways to grow. That could mean introducing new types of events, enhancing existing ones or finding creative ways to use our spaces like the city hall lawn and local parks.”

When it comes to experiences in the community, Pate said, “Our goal is to keep building experiences that bring people together and reflect the spirit of Chelsea.”

To learn more about events in Chelsea, visit cityofchelsea.com/132/Community-Events.