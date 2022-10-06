City partnering with Bikes4Kids to host rodeo

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bikes4Kids

After helping with bike repair in 2020, Charlie Bradford had the idea to start Bikes4Kids because he wanted to do more to help kids with bicycles.

“I had no idea how I'd find 10-12 kids to help, or even the bicycles, so I started a Facebook group and it went viral that week,” Bradford said. “We're now several thousand members strong and growing daily.”

Bradford said Bikes4Kids relies solely on donations and fundraisers. He is working on several grants, but said the process is slow. As a way to raise funds for the non-profit organization, the Bikes4Kids PCA Rodeo in Chelsea on Oct. 28-29 at 100 Chelsea Corners way at the location of the Big Kaboom.

“The purpose of the rodeo is to raise money for the upcoming holidays to provide custom bikes, new bikes, food, clothes and toys to children [across the Southeast],” Bradford said. “It's also to raise money to help us build a bigger building so kids can come and be a part of what we do and have more community involvement.”

The rodeo will feature bull riding, bareback riding, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night with mutton bustin at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature a trunk or treat for children before the rodeo begins. Vendors, food trucks and more will be onsite.

The city of Chelsea partnered with B4K on this event, donating $25,000. Mayor Tony Picklesimer said he has wanted to add a fall event for the city for sometime.

“We’ve partnered with B4k to host our first ever rodeo,” Picklesimer said. “We really think it will be a successful event. I’ve wanted to add a fourth event to our city calendar and found a way to do so through B4K and Triple R doing all the legwork. We hope it will be well received.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at App.promotix.com/events/details/Bikes-4-kids-rodeo-tickets. Children ages 5 and under get in free.

For more information on Bikes4Kids, visit:

facebook.com/groups/3215305298580997/permalink/3228878773890316