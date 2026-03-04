Color therapy program offers relaxing creative outlet for adults

× Expand File photo. North Shelby Library

North Shelby Library will host color therapy on Thursday, March 12, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Mueller Annex Classroom.

The relaxed arts and crafts program invites adults to unwind with snacks and coloring in a low-pressure, social environment. Participants can drop in anytime during the event to work on designs, de-stress and connect with others while enjoying a creative activity.

All coloring materials will be provided.

The program is free, but registration is required and opens Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. To register, call 205-439-5500 or visit northshelby.librarycalendar.com/event/color-therapy-16639.