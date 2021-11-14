Comeback of UAB football topic at CBA luncheon

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna Bowles CBA president Donna Bowles (right) with Justin Craft and Xander Echols.

After UAB’s football program was shut down in 2014, no one knew what the future would hold. But seven years later, the program has made a comeback and is thriving thanks to successes both on and off the field.

Former UAB defensive back and member of the Gang of Seven, Justin Craft, was one of the people who were instrumental in bringing football back to Birmingham. He and the other executive committee members put their passions and influences together to recruit prominent business leaders to lend their support.

“We raised $52 million in 18 months and built a new facility that gives us a chance to win,” Craft said.

Craft has strong ties not only to UAB, but also the Chelsea community. His mom and two brothers live in the city and he said it’s a great, family oriented place where he was excited to be to talk about his alma mater.

When Craft was looking at schools, he ran into Gene Bartow while on campus at UAB one day in 1995.

“He had a great vision for Birmingham and what UAB could be,” Craft said. “The one thing he said that I've neer forgotten was that I could go to any other school and be a part of a great history, or come to Birmingham and you can make history. Honestly that excited me as a 19 year old to hear that and UAB has done just that.”

UAB began as a Division I program in 1996 and began with success, including beating LSU, having two first round draft picks and being one of the top five defenses in the country. But when they changed conferences, things changed and as Craft said, UAB got left behind.

Bill Clark arrived as the new head coach in 2014, only to learn that December that the football program was being shut down.

Craft said the turning point was at a breakfast at Birmingham Country Club in May 2015 where he and the rest of the Gang of Seven met with some people who could help and laid out how important the football team was from an investment standpoint and community standpoint.

Six months later, UAB football was back. Financial supporters from all over Birmingham helped to revive and rebuild the program. Clark stayed with the program throughout the two year hiatus and was there when they were back on the field in 2017.

“He helped us remember again that Birmingha and UAB could be a successful athletic program. His first year back, the team was 6-6 and bowl eligible,” said Craft, who was alumni president at the time.

A look at the numbers: UAB has won the conference championship two of the last three years; has won their division the last three years; have been bowl eligible the last five seasons and has led the conference the last three years in a row in attendance.

UAB has also been elevated to the American Athletic conference which is a partner with ESPN so they will get more television exposure.

Xander Echols, a 2020 graduate of Chelsea High School also spoke at the luncheon. Echols is the long snapper for UAB and said his transition from Chelsea to UAB has been great.

“UAB felt more home than any other place,” Echols said. “Emotion is at the highest it's ever been and it’s the best atmosphere I've seen on a football team.