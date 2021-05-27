Coming back home

Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department is now headed by 2 hometown heroes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Russell at Chelsea Fire Station No. 31 on May 17. Russell was named deputy fire chief April 19.

Although their careers took different paths, Chief Joe Lee and Deputy Chief Jeff Russell have made it back to where they grew up and are working to make the Chelsea Fire Department the best it can be.

They both attended Chelsea High School together and graduated one year apart, maintaining contact throughout the years.

Lee was named interim chief last August after the passing of longtime Chief Wayne Shirley and was then named chief in February. Russell’s first day with the department was April 19.

They both had long careers at other departments but are now finishing out their careers where they call home.

While attending UAB, Russell’s brother took the civil service test and started his fire department career. Russell said he saw him working one day and being off two, and he liked that schedule. He said his family was always in the construction business and that gave him the opportunity to work two jobs.

His journey began with Birmingham Fire and Rescue in 1990. During his time at BFR, he served as a firefighter, a station driver, a lieutenant, a station captain, battalion chief and ended his career as the chief of the Training and Safety Division and was over 715 employees.

“I moved up through the ranks,” he said. “Birmingham is a challenging place to move up, and I had a fantastic career. Probably being battalion chief was my favorite role. I could affect change and still interact with personnel out in the field and also get to see the inner workings of the organization.”

Russell said he planned to work 33 years and then leave the service for retirement and that he never had a desire to go anywhere else. During his 30 years and six months with the department, he moved up through the ranks.

With only a few years left until he planned to retire, Russell was driving home from work one evening when he received a phone call from an old friend.

“I was committed to Birmingham,” he said. “It never piqued my interest to go anywhere else, but when Chief Lee called and extended the opportunity for me to come to my hometown, it was intriguing to me. I wouldn’t have gone anywhere else. It was a great opportunity to get back to the community where I’m from.”

Russell said after only a few days of prayer, thought and discussing the potential opportunity with his wife, the opportunity was something he just could not turn down.

Lee addressed the mayor and City Council during an April meeting to introduce Russell. Mayor Tony Picklesimer said that one thing Lee had expressed to him from day one is that the department has plenty of equipment, but what they need is a training regimen to get their employees trained in what they have, adding Russell was a perfect fit.

I have a smile on my face every single day. -Jeff Russell

“I already told the department Jeff was coming, and they knew who he was and his reputation,” Lee said. “Jeff Russell is highly respected and brings instant respect to this department.”

Russell’s first day at Chelsea Fire and Rescue was April 19. He said the fact that he can give back to his own community with the experience he gained at the department at Birmingham would be beneficial both to the city of Chelsea and himself.

“It now takes me about six minutes to get home,” Russell said. “I have a smile on my face every single day. I had two years left to go to maximize my pension and retire, but I will certainly do longer now.”

Russell said he looks forward to seeing how the department progresses and the next steps they will take.

“Chelsea is a growing community and we want other departments to look at us as a model fire department,” Russell said. “We want Chelsea to hold its own with anybody. I wanted to give back to the community where I’m from.”

Lee and Russell are trying to stay ahead of the city’s growth curve and are working on a strategic plan with five- and 10-year goals.

“I’ve been asked how in the world did I get Jeff Russell to come to Chelsea?” Lee said. “This is the biggest win I’ve gotten so far. To me, this is a highly respected guy in our field, and this is a big win for the city of Chelsea.”