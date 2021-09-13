Commission adopts FY22 operating budget

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Shelby County manager Chad Scroggins speaks about the 2022 fiscal year budget resolution at the Shelby County Commission meeting on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

During their meeting on Sept. 13, the Shelby County Commission approved the FY22 budget for the county for the fiscal year that runs Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that he and his team have probably worked more hours than they ever have on the analysis of the budget.

“Since the last commission meeting, we’ve spent hours upon hours of analysis to make sure we are trying to meet as many demands of the budget to serve the residents of this county,” Scroggins said. “We feel confident about this and feel it will see a lot of impact for our residents.”

Total proposed revenues are $150,524,786 while total proposed expenditures are $150,435,358. CFO Cheryl Naugher mentioned one change made last week was for a 0.9% health insurance increase that created an additional $89,428 added to the budget.

Commissioner Lindsey Allison complimented the staff and said she speaks on behalf of the commission that they appreciate their time spent working on the budget and the attention to detail.

“The other thing we’ve done is take care of the employees in a very volatile time, that says something,” she said.

The budget includes nine new full-time positions for the Sheriff’s Office, four for their office, four contract deputies for the City of Chelsea and one trail construction supervisor in facilities/general services. Sheriff John Samaniego said they currently have candidates to choose from and it will probably be after the first of the year before they are all hired.

County Attorney Butch Ellis addressed the commission, saying it is a privilege to represent Shelby County and this commission.

“This is the most well run, efficient organization with all the office staff working so well together,” Ellis said. “It’s a privilege and honor to represent you.”

During the county manager’s report, Scroggins said he was appreciative about everyone working together to get the budget ready.

“All we're doing is taking the assets of our residents and serving them,” he said. “We are a conduit to what they have given us.”

Scroggins also discussed several capital projects, including the property recently closed on CR-41. Work is being done on property lines and the trails will be named Dunnavant Valley Park on the CR-41 side and most likely Double Oak Mountain Park on the CR-43 side.

“I think we’ll be able to accomplish some activities there that we don’t have at other parks, like back country horse trails.” Scroggins said. “It will take several months to get that developed, but so far we’ve rave reviews.”

He said the County Services Building on U.S. 280 is nearing completion, and the hold up has been the parking lot.

New subdivision regulations will be announced in the coming months. Scroggins said the county is always learning from their mistakes and the things they do right and those are communicated to the highway department for feedback.

“We are making additional changes to make sure we can preserve the quality of life here in Shelby County and you’ll start to see them over the coming months,” he said.

The public survey for the Shelby County Comprehensive Plan is now available at planshelbyal.com. Scroggins stressed the importance of residents giving their feedback as the plan is an investment for years to come.

Commissioner Jon Parker was also recognized during the meeting with an award by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama for his 16 years of service on the commission.

During the meeting, the commission also: