Commission awards bid for Chelsea intersection work

× Expand Screenshot by Leah Ingram Eagle Shelby County Commission 3/22

During the March 22 commission meeting, a bid was awarded to Selective, Inc. for the intersection alignment and traffic signal installation at CR-47 and CR-49 in front of Chelsea City Hall.

“This longstanding project has had lots of things that needed to be done with water lines and crossing the CSX (railroad) track and a lot of work was done out of Butch Ellis’ office to get this in alignment,” said county manager Chad Scroggins.

The original bid was going to CB&A for $3,229,132.14, but they withdrew their bid due to errors, so the job went to the next responsive low bidder, Selective, Inc. for $3,696,497,65.

So the commission accepted the withdrawal from CB&A and awarded the bid to Selective Inc, who is currently working on another project for the county at Hugh Daniel Drive and CR-41.

“We are very excited about this project,” Scroggins said. “It is substantial to the traffic congestion that's there in downtown Chelsea.”

The commission also approved an alcohol beverage license to Heatherwood Hills Country Club.

During his county manager’s report, Scroggins said progress continues to be made on the 280 County Services Building project.

He said that on Tuesday mornings, they continue to post vaccination clinic information on the county’s COVID-19 website beginning at 9 a.m. and those appointments fill up quickly.

“If we had more vaccinations, we would vaccinate more arms,” he said. “We want everyone to have a good experience when they come here and would love to serve more people. Our local ADPH staff has done an excellent job.”

Scroggins mentioned several events coming up the first weekend in May, including the Xterra at Oak Mountain State Park and the Region’s Tradition golf tournament, which will both take place the first weekend in May.

The next county commission meeting will be Monday, April 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Shelby County Administration building in Columbiana.