Commission discusses proposed redistricting plans

Chad Scroggins and other county employees discuss the redistricting process for Shelby County. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The Shelby County Commission held a public hearing regarding redistricting maps and boundaries during its Jan. 23 meeting.

As the county grows, districts have to be redrawn to keep them as even as possible based on the population.

The commission districts are not drawn or changed based on anything more than population,” County Manager Chad Scroggins said. “We don’t poll any type of percentage of demographics other than the population of the residents of Shelby County. They’re drawn in a manner to divide up the county 24,780. That's the ideal number based on the population we have. The commission district lines move a little bit to get THE closest to that without being obscured.”

Scroggins added that they try to keep subdivisions together in the same district. A person sits down and maps out to get that ideal number. When a district grows in population, it actually shrinks the district, he said.

“Most of our districts have grown rapidly over the last 30 years, and we continue to see these growth patterns move in the centralized areas,” Scroggins said. Most of them have infrastructure and amenities and that's why people move there. In our rural areas, they simply don't move there as quickly.”

Christy Hester, Director of Development Services, said they look at the growth areas, and population total to come up with what would be a good representative.

“We have been through several versions trying to come up with a good distribution,” Hester said.

The commission will take a vote during the second meeting in February to approve the districts.

The county’s Comprehensive Plan is in the public comment phase and residents can share their thoughts atplanshelbyal.com. The 288 page document has been in the works for the past 18 months and two public meetings were held last week to give residents the opportunity to ask questions and give their input.

Shelby County CFO Cheryl Naugher gave a financial review of the first quarter of FY23, stating that the budget variances were all positive.

According to County Engineer David Willingham, the traffic signal at County Road 11 and County Road 36 is operational and the city of Chelsea has taken over maintenance duties.

ALDOT will hold a public meeting for Chelsea on Feb. 9 regarding improvements set to be done between The Narrows and Chesser Crane Road.

Willingham also said that he has recently met with ALDOT director John Cooper regarding improvements for a 6.6 mile stretch along I-65 from Exit 238 in Alabaster to Exit 231 in Calera. CS

“One of our top priorities is seeing that through,” Willingham said. “We will get together with our municipal partners and see what we can do to help facilitate this project to move and not just sit idle. It is a very expensive project and we are looking at what we can do to speed that along and make it come to fruition.

Other items approved during the meeting:

Purchase of a half ton truck for $ from donohoo chevrolet

Purchase of a boat for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Reappointment of Kenneth Mobley to the Shelby County Human Resources Board of Directors for a six year term

Purchase of 1.29 acres of property from Kings Ranch/Hannah Home