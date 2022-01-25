Commission gets update on comprehensive plan; awards park and rec grants

× Expand A map showing areas of the county where development should be focused

Shelby County is working on a new comprehensive plan for the first time in 18 years.

The Shelby County Commission held a work session before their Jan. 24 meeting during which Christie Pannell-Hester, Manager, Planning & Community Development Shelby County Development Services, shared an overview of where things are and the next steps in the process.

The purpose of the plan is to assist elected officials and county leaders with decision making over the next 15 years based on the citizen’s vision for growth; to prepare for future growth and development and to provide and to provide a set of action based strategies and policies feasible for implementation.

As of January 2022 there were 2,095 responses that included 8,000 comments. Here are some of the survey results:

Top two strengths of the county: quality of public schools (86%) and quality of parks and open space (80%)

Top two quality of life issues: capacity and efficiency of the roadway system (85%) and rapid growth and development (75%)

Desired new development types: parks and recreational space (63%) and shopping, retail and entertainment venues (56%)

Top two challenges to economic growth: capacity of roadwork (59%) and availability of reliable transportation options (26%)

Desired transportation investments if the county received additional funding: reducing traffic congestion (82%) and maintenance of county roads and neighborhood streets (77%)

Of those who completed the survey, 79% said they feel good about the future of Shelby County (38% of those added community support is needed in some areas).

The next steps in the process will be to release the survey results to the public on planshelbyal.com and drafting of an existing conditions and trends report. The plan is scheduled to be adopted in the Fall of 2022.

The commission approved funding for the park and recreation grant program for the FY22 cycle, giving $296,920.01 to six entities. County Manager Chad Scroggins said it was a good disbursement and they were able to utilize most of the $300,000 budget. The projects could not exceed $100,000 and required a 50% match by the applicant. The budget was doubled for FY22, and the number of applicants tripled.

The six grants were awarded to:

Shelby Elementary School (15,225.51) for playground improvements

Calera Elementary School (46,978.50) for playground improvements

City of Montevallo ($38,150) for a restroom project at Stephen's Park

City of Columbiana ($82,925) for fencing and bleachers at the softball field

Boys & Girls Club of Central Alabama ($56,350) for a building project

Oak Mountain Youth Baseball & Softball Association ($57,291) to replace 18 sets of bleachers at Heardmont Park.

“This grant program allows us to make our dollars go further,” Scroggins said. “It also allows groups to do their own project. They provide us with invoices and proof and we cut them a check and let them run with it.”

CFO Cheryl Naugher shared the first 3 month of budget numbers for FY22 and said everything is favorable at this point. Sales tax revenue was $1.4 million over budget year to date. Rental tax is up almost $100,000 year to date. Lodging tax continues to climb and is up 21% from last year and highway gas taxes are up 14% year to date.