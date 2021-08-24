Commission honors Ellis for recent bill passage

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Council Kevin Morris (left) with House of Representatives member Corley Ellis (right) and his son, Jameson.

The Shelby County Commission honored Alabama House of Representative and former commissioner Corley Ellis during their Aug. 23 meeting.

Ellis was presented with a plaque for his dedication and service to county government in Alabama and also his sponsorship and passage of Act 2021-173, which allows boards of equalization to achieve their purpose more efficiently by streamlining the nomination and appointment process.

The bill allows the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) to appoint board members to vacant seats from nomination lists provided by the County Commission, County Board of Education and/or Municipal City Council. If that list is exhausted, it would allow the ADOR to select and appoint board members to vacant seats. It also allows the commission chairperson to appoint a temporary board member to serve no more than 45 days to allow the board to conduct scheduled meetings and increases the per diem rate for board members from $35 to $100.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said the bill wouldn’t have gotten passed without the work done by Ellis and House of Representatives member Arnold Mooney.

Also discussed was the creation of a new Comprehensive Plan for Shelby County. The last one was done in 2004. The public will be asked for their input on an online survey to begin the process, which will take 12 to 18 months to complete. The survey is available now at planshelbyal.com

“This will provide direction to my office and to the county engineer’s office for what the public would like to see so we can utilize our resources for that,” Scroggins said. “That's really all we do is take the resources of the residents and serve the people with them.”

