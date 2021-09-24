Commission honors Ellis for recent bill passage

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Shelby County Commissioner Kevin Morris, left, presents a plaque to Alabama Rep. Corley Ellis, right, at the Aug. 23 meeting. Ellis’ son, Jameson, is pictured holding the plaque.

The Shelby County Commission honored former Commissioner and Alabama Rep. Corley Ellis during its Aug. 23 meeting.

Ellis was presented with a plaque for his dedication and service to county government in Alabama and also his sponsorship and passage of Act 2021-173, which allows boards of equalization to achieve their purpose more efficiently by streamlining the nomination and appointment process.

The bill allows the Alabama Department of Revenue to appoint board members to vacant seats from nomination lists provided by the county commission, county board of education and/or municipal city council. If that list is exhausted, it would allow ADOR to select and appoint board members to vacant seats.

It also allows the commission chairperson to appoint a temporary board member to serve no more than 45 days to allow the board to conduct scheduled meetings and increases the per diem rate for board members from $35 to $100.

Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins said the bill wouldn’t have gotten passed without the work done by Ellis and Alabama Rep. Arnold Mooney.

Also discussed was the creation of a new Comprehensive Plan for Shelby County. The last one was completed in 2004.

The public will be asked for its input on an online survey to begin the process, which will take 12-18 months to complete.

“This will provide direction to my office and to the county engineer’s office for what the public would like to see so we can utilize our resources for that,” Scroggins said. “That’s really all we do is take the resources of the residents and serve the people with them.”

The commission also approved:

► An award bid to T&K Construction for the construction of Landfill Cell No. 5 in the amount of $6,539,117. This company has built the last several cells at the landfill.

► Amendments to subdivision regulations, which will improve customer service by allowing resubdivision of lots within a minor subdivision to be reviewed administratively and not require a hearing by the Planning Commission.

► An amended agreement between Shelby County and Shelby Ridge Utility Systems for installation of sanitary sewer facilities on specific county highway rights-of-way.

► To accept property for dedication as right-of-way dedication in Calera to QuickTrip Corporation where a convenience store/gas station will be built

► A petition to vacate portions of public streets and alleys at Shelby County 302 and Shelby County 303.

► An amended flood damage prevention ordinance.