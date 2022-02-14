Commission opposes Senate Bill 157, approves additional lanes for Valleydale Rd.

The Shelby County Commission unanimously passed a resolution expressing its staunch opposition to the provisions and intent of Senate Bill 157 during the Feb. 14 meeting, saying that if implemented, would detrimentally impact the integrity of the lifespan of the county’s road and bridge system.

County Engineer Randy Cole explained the details of the bill, which recently cleared the Senate Committee. The bill logging/timber industry is requesting to have the weight limits of their trucks increased, specifically for logging trucks.

Currently, the maximum load in the state of Alabama is 80,000 pounds, along with a 10% scale tolerance that was put in as a provision several years ago, which Cole described as “grossly excessive” for what was needed.

“The maximum weight for a truck on a portable scale is 88,000 pounds,” Cole said. “The timber industry wants to increase those loads on five and six axle vehicles and still want the same 10% scale tolerance. That would mean on a six wheel vehicle you could carry almost 100,000 pounds. That would be incredibly detrimental to every county in the state. Our roads were never built to handle loads like that. Most of ours weren’t even built to handle the trucks we put on them.”

Cole said that the state’s deputy director of transportation told him there are presently seven bridges in the state that will not allow for 80,000 pounds. If the bill passes, that number would increase to over 350 bridges.

“Every county commission has been asked to pass a version of this resolution expressing our deep concern and will present this to the legislature saying we don’t have a county commission in the state that feels like their roads can support this,” Cole said.

The commission approved a joint agreement between the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the cities of Helena, Hoover and Pelham and Shelby County to widen a portion of Valleydale Rd. to US-31 to five lanes and crossover to AL-261 and widen it from to five lanes ending at Bearden road.

The $40 million project will be funded by $10.8 million in STP funds; $16 million in Federal STPAA funds; $6.5 million CRRSAA funds; $4 million state funds and $675,000 each from Helena, Hoover, Pelham and Shelby County.

“The project started out at $1 million for the cities and county and we got it down to $675,000 and in an unusual show of cooperation of all the players, we’ve been able to do this,” Cole said. “We added a clause in the contract saying if the overruns are too high, we individually reserve the right to back out of the project.”

With County Manager Chad Scroggins away in Washington D.C., Chief Development Officer David Willingham shared information on several county departments

Building permits saw an increase from 1,695 in 2020 to 2,322 in 2021, which included both commercial and residential. Total building permit revenues for 2021 totaled $2,005,026.

A new landfill cell is under construction at the Shelby County Landfill at AL-70 in Columbiana. There are 400 acres under permit with a construction cost of $6.5 million. Willingham said it should be completed in September of this year and serve the county for the next ten years.

Shelby County’s Comprehensive Plan is moving to phase two. From February until June, the focus will be on plan development and recommendations. This portion will include development and evaluation of growth scenarios, new future development maps and recommendations, plan strategies, stakeholder interviews and in person and virtual public meetings. Phase three, will take place from August to October and include plan documentation and publication and the finalization and adoption of the plan should take place between August and October 2022.

The commission approved bids for the following items: