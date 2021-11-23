Commission stands with sheriff on pistol permit legislation

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

The Shelby County Commission gave their approval to support the Shelby County Sheriff regarding pistol permit legislation during their Nov. 22 meeting.

The resolution stated that the commission fully supports the sheriff and his office in their efforts to keep citizens safe every day. It also opposed any proposed state legislation that would remove or further restrict the sheriff’s discretion on issuing pistol permits, or weaken his ability to provide for the safety of all in the county. A copy of the resolution will be sent to each member of the Shelby County Legislative Delegation and the State Sheriff’s association.

Sheriff John Samaniego spoke to the public safety aspect, saying if a person wants to wear a concealed firearm, they must get a permit and so they are vetted through the sheriff's office.

“We do background checks, check with the feds, check with our local database,” he said. “This is very important for people with mental health issues because those aren’t recorded in any kind of federal database. Those are recorded when we go to their house and deal with them and then we document it, and they’re in our database.”

Samaniego said that when they encounter suspected criminals and they’re armed and do not have a permit, officers can use it as a tool to make an arrest to hopefully stop any crime they may have been considering to commit.

“We need to keep this in place,” Samaniego said. “The legislature passed an act last year offering a lifetime permit that every citizen would be eligible for, for the cost of about $300. There has been a continued attack on this process by the NRA coming into our state and affecting our elected officials. I see an underlying current and I really don’t like it at all. It's almost an anti-authority type move by the NRA and I’m not a fan of it.”

While it’s ultimately up to the Alabama legislature to pass the law, Samaniego said he has petitioned the commission for a resolution supporting the sheriff’s in the state of Alabama, even though there are some who don’t support the legislation.

Another issue during the meeting was that of short-term rentals in a residential district. There has been an issue with a house in the Meadow Brook community being available via rental on AirBNB/VBRO located at 3605 Cumberland Trace.

After the owner, Alice Hare, passed away, the property was inherited by her son who lives in New York. Neighbors have complained about large groups, noise violations and other issues causing problems as a result.

Attorney Jamey Harris spoke on behalf of the Hare family and said the zoning code doesn’t support any legal action against the estate.

“It’s not about how we feel about it, but what the law requires,” Harris said. “My folks changed their listings and committed to renting only to families. “We have a lawsuit brought by neighbors for nuisance, zoning and violation of covenants. We don't need a second lawsuit funded by the county that also works against what hundreds of citizens in this county are doing already. It's the neighbors that don’t like what’s happening, but it’s not against the zoning code and it’s not against the law.”

Johnny Padgett lives across the street from the home being rented out and said he was there to express concerns representing the majority of the neighborhood.

“This is about our collective rights as homeowners,” Padgett said. “When I bought this house it was zoned as a single family residential neighborhood. That does not mean a hotel next to me. Once [Harris] was retained as an attorney, they said they would only rent to single families. I believe he meant to do that, but he can’t enforce that. That's why it's important that the county take this on because it's important to our right as homeowners, our property value our safety that we have a right to enjoy our property too. That’s why we appreciate you guys supporting us, so we don't have to do what we really believe the county’s job is to enforce the zoning that protects us all.”

The commission adjourned into executive session for 30 minutes. Upon their exit, Commissioner Lindsey Allison stated that the case would be referred to the county attorney for legal action to enforce the zoning regulations.

County Manager Chad Scroggins said that neighborhoods could write rental information in their covenants to prevent situations like this in the future.

