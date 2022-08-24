Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission.

“We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or getting closer to completion,” Scroggins said. “The field and track project is trying to make its deadline [at Chelsea High School]. That is really a Shelby County Board Of Education project, but we are a large investor in that. Trey Gauntt and his team have been in touch with the board of education and contractor frequently to make sure that project moves along.”

Gauntt added that the paving was set to take place this week and hopes it will stay on schedule despite rainy weather.

Scroggins said there is significant progress being made on the Shelby County 43 Double Oak Park parking lots. The restrooms should be poured this week, but may be several days behind due to rain.

The county’s construction crew recently built an awning at the 280 County Services Building where Shelby County buses pick up students in the recently rezoned areas of The Narrows, Dunnavant Valley and Highlands Lakes to transport to Oak Mountain schools.

Commission chairman Kevin Morris said he has received a lot of comments on the new park signage going up at different parks throughout the county.

“They’re a lot more visible, a lot more attractive and meet the aesthetics of the area.. The small things matter,” Morris said.

Scroggins credited county employees Kendall Williams, Trey Gauntt and David Willingham for their work on the signs. The next two signs will be placed at Double Oak Park and Beeswax Park. The signs are themed to the different parks.

“Our tourism group is doing a phenomenal job nailing down some of these things we are always on the edge we’re trying to get, we’re actually getting them,” Scroggins said. “They are doing a lot of good things behind the scenes.”

Newly appointed County Engineer David Willingham gave his first report to the commission and stated Christie Hester was promoted to Manager of Development Services and that the transition to his new position has been a smooth one.

The commission approved an update of the Shelby County Emergency Operations Plan, as FEMA guidance changed in Sept. 2021, which was a complete revamp.

“We put it before our local emergency preparedness committee, voted on it and got it approved and now it’s official,” said Shelby County EMA Director Michael Asdale.

Also during the meeting, the commission approved: