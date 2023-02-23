Asbury to host Community Grief Support Seminar

After losing her husband Mike, Asbury UMC Member Sunny Gillam dedicated her life to helping others find purpose and meaning by leading grief support classes. “Grief can be overwhelming but support groups really do help,” Sunny says. “You don’t think you want to hear stories about other spouses passing. You don’t want to take on anyone else’s grief, but empathy is what helps you heal.”

If you are grieving for your spouse, or you know someone grieving, a free, 10-week grief support seminar, “Healing Hearts,” at Asbury United Methodist Church begins Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30 a.m.

Sunny Gilliam is a volunteer facilitator trained in bereavement by Homewood-based nonprofit: Community Grief Support. The class will use educational materials prepared by experts in the field of grief and loss. Sunny’s role is to provide hope and encouragement and “companion” participants who are just beginning their grief journeys.

“The hardest part is just showing up,” Sunny says. “But I always tell people: Just go, see it, try it, stay. In the long run it will make a difference in your life. It’s been a blessing in mine.”