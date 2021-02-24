COMPACT Chelsea hosts parent workshop on digital safety

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Micah Wilder, 8, a second grade student at Riverchase Elementary, scrolls through a number of eLearning applications as he sits in a chair in his front yard in April. COMPACT Chelsea recently held a digital safety workshop for parents to inform them of current cellphone/digital safety practices.

COMPACT Chelsea recently held a digital safety workshop for parents at the Chelsea Community Center.

The volunteer community organization is focused on the prevention of youth substance misuse and the promotion of mental wellness and designed to address the full spectrum of substance misuse in Shelby County through prevention, intervention and education.

COMPACT’s Prevention Initiative is implemented across Shelby County through collaborative community coalitions. The volunteer-led prevention teams educate, engage and empower their communities to prevent substance misuse, provide resources and promote mental wellness.

Clay Hammac, executive director of COMPACT 2020, said his team has put a lot of effort in continuing to meet the community’s needs, specific to COMPACT’s mission, during the time of COVID-19.

One of those needs is keeping parents informed of current cellphone/digital safety practices.

“During virtual education and extended time at home, students may find themselves looking for outlets on various social media platforms or various text/chat platforms,” Hammac said. “We often receive questions from parents about evolving trends or how to have a conversation with their student about responsible cell phone use and safety.”

The event was an opportunity to answer some of those questions and offer guidance as families find themselves navigating through these uncharted waters with their students.

“Social media and online safety has become a major concern for parents,” COMPACT’s Community Development Coordinator Natalie Sneed. “Our law enforcement team stays abreast of all the current apps and dangers that face our children, and these presentations allow us to share that information with the community.”

Families can also contact COMPACT to inquire about options and resources available or voluntarily schedule a family intervention meeting for the parent and child. That meeting will provide the opportunity for the child to have a brief mental health and substance misuse assessment with a licensed counselor to determine the next steps for the family and then discuss resources and other alternatives available.

COMPACT 2020 utilizes career law enforcement officers who are specialized investigators in an attempt to gather information from school resource officers, coaches, teachers, parents, community leaders and others in hopes of identifying students and young adults who are at risk of substance abuse and addiction or already involved.

The investigators will compile actionable intelligence, not for an arrest, but to schedule a meeting with parents, where they will share the information and connect the parents with proven resources to help address this challenge.

They also offer help lines for parents and students. For more information, visit compact2020.com.