COMPACT Chelsea to host parent workshop

COMPACT Chelsea will host a parent workshop on Digital Safety on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Chelsea Community Center.

COMPACT Chelsea is a volunteer community organization focused on the prevention of youth substance misuse and the promotion of mental wellness and designed to address the full spectrum of substance misuse in Shelby County through prevention, intervention and education.

COMPACT’s Prevention Initiative is implemented across Shelby County through collaborative community coalitions. The volunteer led prevention teams educate, engage and empower their communities to prevent substance misuse, provide resources, and promote mental wellness.

Clay Hammac, Executive Director of COMPACT 2020, said his team has put a lot of effort in continuing to meet the community’s needs, specific to COMPACT's mission, during the time of COVID-19.

One of those needs is keeping parents informed of current cell phone/digital safety practices.

“During virtual education and extended time at home, students may find themselves looking for outlets on various social media platforms or various text/chat platforms,” Hammac said. “We often receive questions from parents about evolving trends or how to have a conversation with their student about responsible cell phone use and safety.”

The event will be an opportunity to answer some of those questions and offer guidance as families find themselves navigating through these uncharted waters with their students.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and in an effort to keep the community safe and remain compliant with CDC guidelines, in-person attendance will be limited to 40.

Those who would like to attend can RSVP here: http://chelseaparentworkshop.rsvpify.com

Families can also contact COMPACT to inquire about options and resources available or voluntarily schedule a family intervention meeting for the parent and child. That meeting will provide the opportunity for the child to have a brief mental health and substance misuse assessment with a licensed counselor to determine the next steps for the family and then discuss resources and other alternatives available.

Hammac said he hopes to have the presentation and the Q&A recorded to share after the event. For more information, visit compact2020.com.