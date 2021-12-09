Companies partner to offer services for working parents

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boulo Solutions Delphine Carter

More than one million mothers were out of work at the end of 2020, and an additional 360,000 left in September due to issues with the demands of work-life balance.

Since many women and caregivers lack employer-sponsored family benefits, Boulo is partnering with Veer Clinic to offer mental health services to women without corporate support systems.

Boulo Solutions keeps women in the workforce by matching them with companies that offer flexible and relevant work options; while Veer Clinic provides pediatric behavioral health assessment and support for parents as a paid employee benefits.

Together, the companies will bring critical child development support to working mothers in an effort to get them back into and keep them in the workforce. The partnership will offer solutions by providing the jobs and emotional support needed to help working parents succeed.

This pilot program will support parents who don’t have access to these benefits from their companies and will include direct access to a care team for all parenting needs.

Veer Clinic will conduct universal behavioral health screenings to identify children with social-emotional, academic and mental health concerns early and provide resources and support so their parents can address those issues alongs with trained and credentialed clinicians.

“When parents have access to the child development professionals at Veer, we see parental efficacy increase, parental stress decrease, and families get the critical support they need faster,” said Courtney Bolton, CEO of Veer. “Offering this support to parents allows them to be more focused and productive at work, providing a compelling overall net benefit to families and the companies who employ them.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boulo Solutions Courtney Bolton

As working parents helming women-led businesses, both Bolton and Boulo Solutions CEO, Delphine Carter understand the pain points for mothers as well as the contribution they make to their employers and the economy.

While most corporate support programming ends with return to work or when the baby is a year old, the program offered by Boulo and Veer recognizes that parents need support from pregnancy through young adulthood.

Support services are available to all parents at veerclinic.com/for-parents beginning today with code ‘BOULO’ for $50 per month or $420 for an annual membership. The membership provided through Veer provides age-appropriate milestone and behavioral health screenings (approximately a $3000 value) coupled with provider feedback, access to a Care Navigator, licensed clinicians trained in parenting support and special education support and advocacy.

“Using Veer’s services will provide our working caregivers with faster, more effective support that saves them time and resources,” Carter said. “That’s what moms need right now - supportive solutions that help them be more present at work without feeling guilty about a concern at home.”