Consignment sales return for spring

× 1 of 2 Expand Staff photo. People browse the racks at Giggles and Grace, a twice-annual consignment sale at Asbury United Methodist Church, in 2017. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Julia Stewart looks through a box of toys as she checks for excessive damage while setting up for the Lil’ Lambs Consignment Sale at the Trinity United Methodist gym in Homewood in January 2020. Prev Next

Asbury’s Giggles & Grace consignment sale is back after being canceled in the fall due to COVID-19. While other sales are still not taking place or are going virtual, Asbury United Methodist will open its gym for shoppers March 5-6.

The sale will be smaller because of the current COVID circumstances and only feature children’s clothing (no juniors sizes), children’s shoes and baby essentials (strollers, car seats, cribs, bassinets, bouncer seats, baby carriers, bed rails, toddler beds, jumpers, swings, high chairs, pack-n-plays and exersaucers).

Masks will be required in the church at all times. There will be no guest shopping passes or consignor shopping passes for Thursday night, only volunteer shopping passes. Volunteers must have worked at least two hours to shop early on Thursday.

The sale will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (with select items 50% off). Asbury United Methodist Church is located at 6990 Cahaba Valley Road off Alabama 119. For information, visit asburygigglesandgrace.com.

Several other sales will take place around the Birmingham area including:

BARGAINS ON THE BLUFF

► When: Feb. 26-March 5 (March 3-5 select items will be 25% off). Sold item drop off March 7-8; purchased item pickup March 11-13 (both by appointment only).

► Where: Virtual sale hosted by Bluff Park United Methodist Church, 733 Valley St.

► Web: bargainsonthebluff.com

LIL LAMBS CONSIGNMENT SALE

► When: March 2-5

► Where: Virtual sale hosted by: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 Oxmoor Road, Homewood.

► Web: trinitybirmingham.com/events

RENEWED THREADS

► When: March 5-6

► Where: In-person sale located at the Restore Building at Alabaster First United Methodist Church, 128 Market Center Drive. The sale will take place Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (with select items 50% off).

► Web: renewedthreads.wordpress.com

BIRMINGHAM AREA MOMS OF MULTIPLES (BAMOM) TWICE AS NICE SALE

► When: March 12-13

► Where: In person sale located at the Metropolitan Church of God, 2800 Metropolitan Way. The sale will take place Friday from 4:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon (select items 50% off).

► Web: bamom.org