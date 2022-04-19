Coosa River named 5th most endangered river

The Coosa River is on the annual America’s Most Endangered Rivers report for the third time in 23 years. It previously appeared on this list in 1999 and 2010.

Millions of tons of chicken feces from billions of chickens is a major threat to the Coosa River’s drinking water supply and overall ecosystem health. The waste is spread on fields, and massive industrial poultry farms discharge their wastewater into municipal sewer systems that are crumbling, where permits are inadequate to protect water quality if they are even enforced at all.

The list is made up of rivers at a crossroads, where key decisions in the coming months will determine the rivers’ fates. Over the years, the report has helped spur many successes including the removal of outdated dams, the protection of rivers with Wild and Scenic designations and the prevention of harmful development and pollution.

The Mobile River is also listed at number three on this year's list due to toxic coal ash pollution.

“America’s Most Endangered Rivers is an urgent call to action," said Ben Emanuel with American Rivers. "This pollution threatens people and nature and could lead to more dangerous toxic algae outbreaks. Now is the time for everyone who cares about public health and a clean Coosa River to speak up,”

American Rivers and its partners called on the Environmental Protection Agency to demand that state agencies enforce existing Clean Water Act safeguards to protect clean water, fish and wildlife and public health.

“The unfortunate intersection of heavy nutrient pollution and frequent sanitary sewer overflows leaves the communities and families who live, work and play along the Coosa River vulnerable to the potential of harmful algal outbreaks and a variety of water-borne illnesses,” said Justinn Overton, Coosa Riverkeeper and Executive Director. “Alabamians deserve to have state regulatory agencies who protect water quality, enforce permit limitations and issue heavy fines.”

"The Coosa River basin is a remarkable place and deserves robust protection from nutrient pollution. We can't solve this problem without collecting region-wide data on how nutrient waste is being distributed, and EPA Region 4 is uniquely positioned to collect that data," said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, Executive Director & Riverkeeper at Coosa River Basin Initiative.

American Rivers reviews nominations for America’s Most Endangered Rivers from local groups and individuals across the country, and selects rivers based on three criteria: 1) the river’s significance to people and wildlife, 2) the magnitude of the threat to the river and communities, especially in light of climate change and environmental justice, 3) a decision in the next 12 months that the public can influence.