Council approves $17 million budget for FY22

The city of Chelsea will enter fiscal year 2022 with a budget of $17.7 million dollars. The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

Some of the highlights include:

Fire department: $4,236,000

General city expenditures: $2,332,852

Educational fund: $1,931,500

Debt service: $1,719,280

Citizen Protection Contracts: $1,412,000

Parks & Recreation: $817,650

Capital projects: $768,000

CR-49 road project: $ 619,390

Gas taxes: $128,550

Mayor Tony Picklesimer said they chose $6 million for additional bond insurance for cost overruns over the past few years.

“One million will go to that, $2.5 million will be set aside for a project at the community center and $2.5 million will be set aside for future projects at the council’s discretion.

The citizen protection contracts included adding four additional deputies to the city’s current contract, so there will now be three on duty around the clock.

The council approved three annexation requests:

Lindsey Romine for property for located at 2467 Forest Lakes Lane (+/-0.11 acres)

Nicholas and Ashlon New for property located at 2228 Highway 336, Chelsea (+/- 0.83 acres)

Janice Watkins for property located at 210 Country Manor Drive, Sterrett (+/-3.7 acres).

Other items approved by the council:

A proclamation declaring Sept. as “Family Day” and Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 as “Family Week”

Increasing the fee to process assessment letter requests to $25

A restaurant retail liquor license for Buffalo Wild Wings

Authorization of right-of-way deeds for the conveyance of permanent easements to Shelby County for the road project in front of City Hall.

Paying the city’s bills

During the community forum, Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Russell gave an update on the Chelsea Fire and Rescue Department. They recently held promotion testing on personnel to fill vacancies in the department for the first time in over 20 years.

He reported that they have had 1,357 calls in 2021 (33 fire, 840 EMS and 464 calls for other reasons). The department has also held 17 CPR classes this year and from those, 108 people received their CPR certification.

Jane Ann Mueller, activities director at the Chelsea Community Center announced that the splash pad will close on Sept. 30. The hours until then are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Important Dates:

Sept. 27: Chelsea planning commission, 6 p.m.

Oct. 2: Bulk trash pick up

Oct. 5: Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Oct. 11: City Hall closed for Columbus Day

Oct. 19: Council meeting, 6 p.m.