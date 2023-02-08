Council approves two analyses for city employees

× Expand Councilman Cody Sumners discusses the analyses approved by the Chelsea City Council at the Feb. 7 meeting. Photo courtesy of City of Chelsea AL Facebook.

The Chelsea City Council approved a performance appraisal system and staffing analysis, along with a job classification and compensation analysis for city employees during the Feb. 7 council meeting.

Councilman Cody Sumners explained that Condrey and Associates will complete a compensation analysis and job classification to look at the jobs the city currently has and compare them to other cities and determine how to classify those jobs. The study will also look at the pay for each one of those jobs and come up with a pay scale.

The second study, done by Facer Management Consulting, will include a performance appraisal system to come up with an evaluation system to use for city employees that will allow them to receive step raises based on merit. Sumners said a staffing analysis will look at the current jobs in the city to see if any additional positions are needed or any changes that need to be made.

The timeline for both analyses will be around three to four months.

The council also approved an annexation request for David Brogdon (Tall Timbers) for 36 acres of property located off County Road 11, directly across the entrance from Brynleigh Estates.

During the mayor’s report, Mayor Tony Picklesimer shared that the council will host a work session at Chelsea City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5pm to discuss the Chelsea High School master plan. It will provide an opportunity for the council to talk about the master plan and the public is welcome to attend.

Picklesimer mentioned that progress continues at phase two of the athletic complex and it still appears to be on schedule to begin to have rec baseball being played there in March.

“The complex is beautiful and something for all of us to be proud of and look forward to seeing that come to a conclusion,” he said.

Chelsea Fire Chief Joe Lee provided an update on the department, stating that he recently made updates to the five year plan. He also shared statistics from 2021 and said the transport truck that was ordered in 2021 has arrived and will be ready to put in service soon.

Important Dates

Feb. 9: ALDOT will host an open house meeting regarding the resurfacing of U.S. 280 between Narrows Pkwy. and Chesser Crane Rd, 4-6 p.m.

Feb 19: Chelsea Historical Museum President’s Day Celebration, 2 p.m.

Feb. 20: City hall closed for President’s Day

Feb. 21: City council meeting, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23: Chelsea municipal court

Feb. 25: Kiwanis Pancake Day at Chelsea Community Center, 8 a.m.- noon

Feb. 27: Chelsea Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m.

March 7 and 21: City council meetings, 6 p.m.