Council discusses next steps for proposed school system

During the Dec. 7 precouncil meeting of the Chelsea City Council, the mayor and council discussed the next steps to take regarding the possibility of the formation of a Chelsea city school system.

Representatives from Goodwyn Mills and Cawood were in attendance and said they can run numbers on any scenario that is needed and want to make sure they are evaluating what bond value is present and include everything in it that needs to be done.

Those scenarios could include options including a renovation of current facilities at a cost of around $40 million up to construction of a new high school which would be over $80 million.

Council members shared their individual opinions, along with Mayor Tony Picklesimer who said that he will not vote to form a new school system without construction being included.

Picklesimer also recently learned that in order to have a vote on an amount over 12.5 mills, the Shelby County delegation has to propose a bill in the legislative session for a special election. He said he has already spoken to several legislators about this subject.

“If we don't get the local bill passed by the end of April, we are looking at 2023 before we even have another opportunity,” Picklesimer said. “We are looking at options of ways to try to get an idea of what the residents of Chelsea would like to see happen.”

He requested the approval of the council to give him authorization to obtain a proposal to move forward with a poll. The plan is also to have public hearings to hear from residents, who are encouraged to let the council members know their feelings on the subject.

During the regular council meeting, a proclamation was read declaring Feb. 20-26, 2022 Arbor Week and Feb. 26 as Arbor Day in the city of Chelsea. A celebration will be held that day at the Weldon Pavilion.

The council approved to declare property as surplus and authorize the donation or disposal of outdated EMS supplies from Chelsea Fire and Rescue. Chief Joe Lee said the items have been upstairs in Station 31 for many years.

Several appointments and reappointments of Tree Commission members were made and included Sharon Johnson (chairman), Sara Nabors, Brindley Elliott, Bill Gilley, Scott Garrett and Paula Davis.

During the Community forum, Emily Sims gave a library update that included a visit with Santa on Dec. 11, a LEGO Christmas challenge and the winter reading program.

The Chelsea Historical Society shared about new vice president Christy Everett, renewal for memberships in January and their next member’s meeting on Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. Chief Joe Lee from Chelsea Fire and Rescue also shared holiday fire safety tips and that Santa will be visiting neighborhoods on the fire truck on Dec. 18 following the Christmas parade.

Important dates

Dec. 18: Chelsea Christmas Parade (10 a.m.) and Jingle & Mingle from noon-3 p.m. at the

Dec. 20: Planning Commission meeting 6 p.m.

Dec. 21: Council meeting 6 p.m.

Dec. 23-25 and 31: City hall closed

Jan. 21: Nick grant applications deadline

Feb. 26: Arbor Day celebration at the Weldon Pavilion