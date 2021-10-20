Council proclaims October dwarfism awareness month

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wayne Morris The Peterson family with Mayor Tony Picklesimer and a copy of the proclamation making October Dwarfism Awareness Month in the city of Chelsea

Chelsea High School junior and SGA president Kate Peterson addressed the mayor and council at the Oct. 19 meeting asking for a proclamation to make October Dwarfism Awareness Month.

“As SGA president, I’ve been gifted a platform to bring awareness to a campaign very dear to my heart,” she said.

Peterson’s brother Russell, is a sixth grader at Chelsea Middle School and has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. The genetic disorder results in an average size torso with shorter arms and legs and is the most common type of dwarfism.

Dwarfism is an adult height of 4’10” or less, and the most common form affects one in every 40,000 births. The national non-profit organization Little People of America (LPA) provides support and information to people of short stature and their families. They annually recognize October as Dwarfism Awareness Month.

“For the past several years, my family and friends have shown their support by participating in a wear green day every October,” Peterson said. “What began among a small support group has expanded. Last year, both Chelsea Park Elementary and Mt Laurel Elementary got involved and made it a friendly competition. This year, I'm excited to say all of the Chelsea schools are going to wear green (on Oct. 21) in support of Dwarfism Awareness Month.

Peterson said the goal is to spread public knowledge and public positive awareness about people with dwarfism and the fact it's not a disease and not something that needs to be cured.

“Those with dwarfism are the same as you with only a different stature,” she said.

A video that includes information about dwarfism will be sent out to all the Chelsea schools. It will inform students about dwarfism and dispel any misconceptions people may have about little people.

Peterson said she hopes the wear green day becomes an annual event.

“From one family to another, and as a member of the Chelsea family, I ask the council and those watching online to join the Petersons, the Chelsea High School SGA and many others in showing support of Dwarfism Awareness Month by wearing green on Thursday, Oct. 21.

The council unanimously passed the proclamation. Mayor Tony Picklesimer thanked Peterson for bringing this to the council’s attention and said the lights on Chelsea City Hall will be turned to green on Oct. 21 and will remain green the rest of the month of October to celebrate this proclamation.

Picklesimer also recognized SGA sponsor Ryan Adams who took on the role several years ago and has brought about tremendous success under his leadership.

“Because somebody with your character and heart has taken it by the horns, you've made good things happen,” he said. “What you’re doing has made a difference and we appreciate it.”

The council also approved a Nick Grant to Chelsea High School in the amount of $8,725 for a new volleyball net system. It will benefit all grades K-12 and also the city’s youth volleyball leagues.

Upcoming dates: