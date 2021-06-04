Council to vote on pet facility in Tattersall Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Hoover Pet Paradise locator This map shows the site for a proposed Pet Paradise grooming and boarding facility in the Tattersall Park development next to the Greystone community in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover City Council plans to vote June 21 on a proposal for a Pet Paradise grooming and boarding facility for up to 175 pets in the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone.

Several Greystone residents objected to the pet facility when it came up for a vote with the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on May 10, saying they were concerned that barking would disrupt their serenity, but the zoning board voted 6-1 in favor of the pet facility with some conditions.

The proposed facility would be on two acres at the corner of Greystone Way and Tattersall Boulevard and include outdoor runs and play areas, on-site veterinary care and a residence quarters for a 24-hour caretaker.

Connie Devoe, who lives on Berwick Road (the closest road in Greystone), said she’s an animal lover with three cats and, while having veterinary care so close by might be convenient, the sound of dogs barking all day does not sound appealing to her.

“I work at home. I work outside,” Devoe said. “It sounds like that would be a very big disruption to my work.”

Normal dog barking is about 60 decibels, and “when you’ve got a bunch of dogs together, it can easily go above 115 decibels, which is deafening to your ears,” she said.

Another Greystone resident said he and others are also concerned about the smell and impact of pet waste on water in the area.

James Inman, the real estate acquisition manager for Pet Paradise (based in Jacksonville, Florida), said the company has more than 50 of these pet resorts either operating or in development and frequently faces concerns about noise.

“The building that we’ve constructed is an insulated, soundproof building,” Inman said. “You will not hear any noise at all when the pets are housed. Our company is very careful about keeping the dogs active so they are not a nuisance to surrounding property owners.”

Dogs tend to bark more when they are bored and inside, Inman said.

“We’ve found that over the years that when dogs are outside running, playing in the pool, engaging in exercise, they’re not barking.”

At Pet Paradise, dogs are taken to an outside play area for 30 minutes three times a day, but no more than 25 dogs are taken to that area at the same time, Inman said. While they are there, Pet Paradise has three to four play time coordinators monitoring the dogs and keeping them engaged, he said.

However, the individual dog suites also have runs that allows the dogs to go outside to an enclosed area adjacent to their suites as they please, said Charlie Beavers, an attorney representing Pet Paradise.

Those outdoor access points can be controlled, and no dogs will be allowed outside between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to a restriction added by the zoning board.

Other conditions put in place by the zoning board were:

► Impervious fencing must be installed to keep all outdoor pet areas screened from public view

► Lights must be cast down to eliminate light pollution toward neighbors

► An underground waste treatment process approved by the city engineer must be installed

► The dumpster must have a roof over it since it likely will include pet waste

► The dumpster must be serviced an “adequate number of times” per week to lessen odors

► Concrete block exterior walls must be split-faced

Inman said Pet Paradise has designed a sophisticated underground drainage system that will keep 99.9% of pet waste from entering into the stormwater system.

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, the council’s representative on the zoning board, noted the council in February 2019 approved a PetSuites Resort for up to 182 animals at 2311 John Hawkins Parkway and eliminated all outdoor play areas.

However, that situation was much different because the PetSuites property had houses on Pine Rock Lane right next to it, Shaw said.

At the Tattersall Park property, the Pet Paradise facility would be at least 465 feet from the Greystone residential community boundary and about 715 feet from the closest residence, Hoover City Planner Mac Martin said.

Shaw said the homes in Greystone appear to be far enough away and with enough vegetation between them and the Pet Paradise that he doesn’t expect barking to be a problem.

However, Shaw said he would call around the country to other residents and businesses near Pet Paradise facilities and ask them if the dog barking is a nuisance. If there are too many problems, more restrictions may need to be considered, he said.