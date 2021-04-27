County CFO gives six month budget review

During the April 26 Shelby County Commission CFO Cheryl Naugher went over the six month budget review. Some of the highlights were:

Property taxes are basically 100% collected with positive variances

Motor vehicle tax is staying right in line with what actuals were for last year’s budget

Rental tax is staying where projected

Building permits are well above budget

Property tax fees have positive variances

Inmate housing is slightly less this year

County Manager Chad Scroggins said in the first six months of the fiscal year budget, there was a $6.3M positive variance compared to what was budgeted in revenues.

The commission also approved an IT services bid for an automated payment kiosk to AdComp Systems Group for $23,400. These kiosks will be for the license offices and will allow people to do license transactions 24/7. There is already a place set in the parking lot of the new 280 County Services Building, but the other buildings will have to be retrofitted.

Deborah Scarborough was approved to replace Maria Tidmore on the Board of Equalization to fill her unexpired term.

In his county manager's report, Scroggins said the county continues managing storm damage and vaccination clinics.

“This is the last week we will do the clinics in Columbiana,” he said. “We will move the ADPH clinics to different places around the county.

He added that 174,000 Shelby County residents have been vaccinated, but most places are seeing 30-40% no shows for second shots.

The commission approved an adoption of uniform regulations concerning the location of utilities on county rights-of-way. County Engineer Randy Cole said there has been a push in the state by the telecommunications industry to push small cell technology, which are poles 50 feet or less in height and put closer together and facilitate 5G technology.

“These can be problematic for cities and counties where they are going to clutter our rights of way with these things,” Cole said. “We've operated for many years with our own regulations. The county attorney and I modified the regulations to come in compliance with the act.

Cole said that work began yesterday on installing traffic signal poles at CR-41 at Hugh Daniel Drive and that today should be the last day of picking up storm debris.

The commission also approved a proclamation declaring May 2021 as Mental Health Awareness Month

Probate Judge Allison Boyd was in attendance and said it’s very important these kinds of resolutions are passed and wants to make sure Shelby County recognizes that mental health is very important.

“We continue to focus on that, especially with the last year and COVID-19,” she said. “We want every city in our county to make May Mental Health Awareness Month.