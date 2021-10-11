County hopes to purchase mobile clinic with COVID funds

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle

The Shelby County Commission voted to submit an application for the use of Community Development Block Grant Response funds (CDBG-CV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to be used to purchase a mobile testing and vaccination clinic.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant funds for the state and if awarded, Shelby County will use the funds to address the CDBG Program’s national objective of “meeting other urgent community needs posing a serious and immediate threat to the health or welfare of the community where other financial resources are not available” by purchasing a mobile testing and vaccination clinic.

In association with the non-profit Community of Hope, the county is interested in exploring mobile equipment to do vaccinations and testing sites remotely throughout Shelby County to meet the needs of the underserved, at-risk and dural residents of the county, along with all residents being impacted by COVID-19.

“Anything that comes up as needed, we would have a mobile unit,” said County Manager Chad Scroggins. “We can take care of the communities that may have populations that don't move around quite as much. Community of Hope has been a very good provider to the community including the jail population, 911 and the juvenile detention center. This is a good opportunity for us to take advantage of some of these federal grants.”

A $13 million revenue bond for TEFRA funding for Indian Springs School was also approved by the commission. The school will own and operate the project and plan to pay off the bond in seven years. A local government has to approve the site location, which is why it was brought before the commission.

The county is the conduit for public funding to do improvements and the bond would be used to finance and refinance the cost incurred to make capital improvements to the campus of Indian Springs School. The project will include general classroom and administrative space, library renovations, gymnasium renovations, a storm shelter and a new dining facility.

During the Oct. 11 meeting, the commission also approved:

A bid for audio visual equipment to Reliant Media, LLC for equipment for the 280 County Services Building

A bid for water fittings and accessories to Ferguson Waterworks.

Chad Scroggins mentioned in his county manager’s report that with the new budget that began on Oct. 1, the county is kicking off new projects and continuing some that were put on hold. These include park projects in Montevallo and Dunnavant Valley. The 280 County Services Building is set to open on Nov. 16.

CFO Cheryl Naugher presented a revenue update that included FY21 actual tax numbers and said all of the categories ended with positive budget variances.

Sales tax was up almost $200,000

Rental tax was up over $400,000

Lodging ended with $810,000 of a positive variance

Gas taxes had a positive variance of over $438,000

Rebuild Alabama taxes had a positive variance of over $365,000

“All of the revenue is continuing to grow or staying level,” Naugher said. Scroggins added that these are “excellent numbers.”

County Engineer Randy Cole mentioned in his report that three bridges still under construction the road resurfacing project is nearing completion. Also, a tunnel is being constructed under CR-14 to connect Westminster School with Oak Mountain Presbyterian Church and the two cent gas tax was added on Oct. 1 and the recent storms

The next commission meeting will be held Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Administration Building in Columbiana.