Creator Collective adds high-profile talent to advisory board

A Pulitzer Prize winner, a national White House correspondent for FOX News, a world-renowned artist and a leader in collegiate athlete branding are the newest additions to the Starnes Media Creator Collective advisory board. Joey Kennedy, Kevin Corke, Steve Skipper, and Danielle Tate bring decades of experience and influence across journalism, broadcasting, visual arts, and brand strategy to a program designed to prepare the next generation of content creators for success.

“The depth of experience on our advisory board is truly remarkable,” said Tim Stephens, general manager of Starnes Media and executive director of the Creator Collective. “From elite-level journalism to pioneering athlete branding and world-class artistry, our advisers have built careers that serve as real-life roadmaps for our students. We’re incredibly grateful to them for sharing their expertise and helping us build a first-class learning experience designed to inspire and empower a new generation of creative storytellers.”

New Advisory Board Members

Expand Pulitzer Prize winner Joey Kennedy is a member of the advisory board for the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Joey Kennedy, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, is one of Alabama’s most accomplished political reporters. Known for his editorial writing and decades of public affairs reporting, Kennedy has helped shape the state’s media landscape. He currently serves on the faculty at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and continues to mentor aspiring writers and journalists. His experience in editorial journalism and media ethics adds a vital layer to the board’s guidance.

Kevin Corke is a veteran journalist and Washington, D.C.-based correspondent for FOX News Channel. A former White House Press Corps member under the George W. Bush administration, Corke has covered major international and domestic stories for both NBC and FOX, including presidential elections, global summits, national tragedies, and sporting events. He has served as a guest anchor for FOX News @ Night and previously hosted ESPN’s SportsCenter as well as a stint at CBS Sports. A graduate of Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and the University of Colorado Boulder, Corke brings decades of experience in political reporting, broadcast journalism and on-air storytelling that will directly benefit Creator Collective participants.

Steve Skipper, a Homewood native, is one of the most acclaimed sports and cultural artists in the world. Named

Expand Renowned artist Steve R. Skipper is a member of the advisory board for the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Sports Artist of the Year by the United States Sports Academy, Skipper has had his work showcased at the College Football Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the U.S. Capitol. He was recently commissioned to paint an official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II. As the first African American artist to be licensed by organizations such as NASCAR and the University of Alabama, Skipper brings valuable perspective on creativity, licensing and entrepreneurship.

Expand Submitted Danielle Tate is a member of the advisory board for the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Danielle Tate is a leader in the collegiate NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) industry, with career stops at INFLCR / Teamworks and Campus Ink, where she worked on licensing personalized athlete merchandise. She currently serves as the Director of Athlete Membership for Athletes.org, a national organization advocating for and educating college athletes as they navigate the evolving NIL and branding landscape. Recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as a Woman to Watch, Tate has built deep relationships with brands, universities and marketing firms. Her expertise in athlete brand-building and her insight into the growing intersection of content and commerce make her an ideal fit for the Creator Collective’s mentorship-focused mission.

Previously announced advisory board members

These new members join a distinguished group of previously announced advisors, including:

Lynn Andrews – Photographer, marketer, and community leader

Lynden Blake – Former WBRC sports anchor and ESPN+ sideline analyst

Tommy Deas – Former president of the Associated Press Sports Editors and director of content for Gannett’s Center for Community Journalism

Michele Forman – Documentary filmmaker and director of the Media Studies program at UAB

Jaclyn M. Langan – Member services and events coordinator at the Alabama Press Association

Gail Sideman – Public relations specialist and founder of GPublicity

Stacie Shain – Director of communication programs at Bellarmine University

Deon J. Hampton – National field reporter for NBC News and two-time national award-winning investigative journalist

About the Advisory Board

The Creator Collective advisory board serves as a guiding force for the program, helping to shape curriculum, provide mentorship, and connect students to opportunities in the media and creative industries. Board members will advise on curriculum development, offer professional guidance, facilitate industry connections, and lead monthly AMA (Ask Me Anything) sessions with students.

With the continued support of its advisory board, the Creator Collective is positioned to be a first-class training ground for students looking to build a future in content creation, storytelling, and media innovation.