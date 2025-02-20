Creator Collective deadline extended: Don’t miss your chance

If you still haven’t gotten your Starnes Media Creator Collective application in yet, there’s still time time to apply to be part of this mentorship program for high school students interested in gaining hands-on experience working in journalism and media.

The deadline to submit applications has been extended to Monday, Feb. 24. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable work experience and mentorship that will enhance any college or job application.

Here are the details you need to know:

Eligible candidates include current high school seniors graduating in May 2025, as well as sophomores and juniors who will be juniors and seniors during the 2025-26 academic year. Up to four students will be selected from each of the following schools to serve as correspondents for the associated Starnes Media publication:

280 Living

Spain Park High School

Oak Mountain High School

Chelsea High School

Briarwood Christian School

The Homewood Star

Homewood High School

John Carroll Catholic High School

Hoover Sun

Hoover High School

Spain Park High School

Cahaba Sun

Hewitt-Trussville High School

Clay-Chalkville High School

Village Living

Mountain Brook High School

Vestavia Voice

Vestavia Hills High School

Additionally, students who live in these communities, but do not attend one of the high schools listed above are welcome to apply as well.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application form, a writing or multimedia sample and a letter of recommendation from a teacher or mentor.

The selection process will evaluate candidates based on creativity, commitment to the program’s mission, potential for growth and availability to participate in workshops and cover events both remotely and within the community during the course of the academic year. Shortlisted applicants will be invited for video conference interviews scheduled between Feb. 26 and Feb. 28, 2025, with final selections announced on March 5, 2025.

The program is set to commence in March 2025 and will run through May 2026. Key milestones include an orientation in March 2025, monthly workshops throughout the program duration, a graduation project in May 2025 and a final showcase in May 2026.

Participants will benefit from mentorship provided by seasoned professionals, gaining practical experience in producing print articles, videos and social media content. The program also emphasizes life skills development, focusing on areas such as résumé building, college and internship guidance, financial literacy, personal branding, networking, time management and the balance between hard and soft skills.

Submit your application here.