Critter Filled Christmas returns to OMSP

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park. Bri Gray, a former interpreter at Oak Mountain State Park, holds Hank the corn snake at the Critter FIlled Christmas last year. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park. Acer, an Eastern screech owl, greets kids at the 2023 Critter Filled Christmas event. Prev Next

There may not be reindeer or three turtle doves, but Oak Mountain State Park is inviting the public to learn about some of the park’s animals at its second annual “A Critter Filled Christmas.”

The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The “Scales and Tails” program will be the highlight of the event. Hosted by park interpreters, this program allows visitors to get up close and personal with some of the critters that call Oak Mountain State Park home.

“We have some amphibians like our salamanders and frogs. We have some lizards. We have some birds of prey, tortoises and all kinds of turtles,” said Oak Mountain State Park naturalist Lauren Massey.

The interpreters will teach visitors all about these creatures’ habits and habitats. Live animal presentations are scheduled at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Massey said that visitors who may be a little anxious about the animals can view them from afar if they’d rather not get up close and personal.

The goal of the program is to offer a seasonal opportunity for education and to raise funds for the animals that live at the interpretive center. Massey said needed items will be listed on the Alabama Parks website and the Oak Mountain State Park Facebook page.

In the spirit of giving, the park is also inviting visitors to create holiday bird feeders. Guests will make Christmas tree-themed bird feeders that can be taken home and hung in their own yards, providing a festive snack for neighborhood birds. This activity, designed for all ages, not only gets everyone into the holiday spirit but also contributes to citizen science by supporting local wildlife during the colder months.

“They’ll be able to take it [their bird feeders] home, or we have an enchanted fairy garden right outside adjacent to the interpretive center. They're welcome to hang feeders in the garden for the birds that are here,” Massey said.

Another creative opportunity will be the Christmas card station. Kids and adults alike can design and decorate their own Christmas cards or write a letter to Santa. The park will provide all the supplies needed to make these festive creations, and visitors can choose to mail their card themselves or leave it with the staff to mail to Santa at a later date. There will also be a seasonal, family-friendly movie playing during the event.

Massey said the interpretive center was looking for donations to offset the cost of taking care of their animals.

“These animals worked so hard, and it helps ease some of the cost that we're having to continue to have free programs as much as we can,” she said.

For more information, visit reserve.alapark.com/register/a--critter--filled-christmas or contact the park at 205-620-2520.