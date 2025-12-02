Crossbridge Church to host “A Night in Bethlehem” on Dec. 5

Crossbridge Church of Christ, 3039 Brook Highland Parkway, will host “A Night in Bethlehem” on Friday, Dec. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Families are invited to walk through interactive scenes depicting what a night in Bethlehem may have been like around the time of Jesus’ birth. Visitors will receive token coins upon entry to “purchase” items in various marketplace settings.

Scenes will include a rug shop, a bakery, a fisherman’s pier and other hands-on stations. The church encourages registration to help reduce wait times, although families are welcome to attend even if sign-ups are full.

The event is free. For more information, visit crossbridgechurch.org/events.