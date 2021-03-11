Cahaba Valley Fire Department promotes 11 members

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Sabrina Wilks puts the promotional pin on the jacket of her husband, Chief Buddy Wilks, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Brittney Woodley pins the new rank of battalion chief on the uniform of her husband, Micah Woodley, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Haley Gunnels pins the new rank of captain to the uniform of her husband, Taylor Gunnels, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Stephanie Smetek pins the new rank of captain on the uniform of her husband, David Smetek, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Christen Ingram pins the new rank of captain on the uniform of her husband, Jason Ingram, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mallory Burch pins the new rank of lieutenant on the uniforms of her husband, Nick Burch, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Madison Fowler, 8, pins the new rank of lieutenant on the uniform of her father, Patrick Fowler, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Abbey Welsh pins the new rank of lieutenant on the uniform of her husband, Dylan Welsh, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Chief Buddy Wilks shakes hands with Zack Charles after Charles was promoted to the rank of firefighter during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony held at Station 183 in Mt Laurel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Mary Foshee pins the new rank of firefighter to the uniform of her son, Michael Foshee, during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony held at Station 183 in Mt Laurel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Jessica Boswell pins the new rank of firefighter to the uniform of Dustin Hall during the Cahaba Valley Fire Department’s promotion ceremony held at Station 183 in Mt Laurel on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

The Board of the Cahaba Valley Fire District held a pinning ceremony on March 10 to recognize the promotions of several firefighters and officers. The event was held at Station 183 at Mt Laurel to recognize these individuals. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 guidance, the ceremony was limited to personnel and their families.

The following individuals received promotions:

Buddy Wilks was promoted to the rank of Fire Chief

Micah Woodley was promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief

Taylor Gunnels, Jason Ingram and David Smetek were promoted to the rank of Captain

Nicholas Burch, Patrick Fowler and Dylan Welsh were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant

Zachary Charles, Michael Foshee and John Hall were promoted to Full-Time Firefighter

New Fire Chief Buddy Wilks has been with the department for three and a half years. He came to CVFD in 2017 after retiring from Birmingham Fire and Rescue. He said his promotion was “part of making a transition in a new direction.”

Some of the 11 promotions had already taken place, but had not been able to have a proper ceremony due to COVID-19.

“We did a strategic plan back in 2018 and identified weaknesses at station levels,” Wilks said. “These promotions were made to improve leadership quality at our stations. We had never had station captains before, now each station has a captain.

The Cahaba Valley Fire District serves about 25,000 residents in a 25 square mile area.

Wilks said they have around 42 employees on staff, and up to 60 who split between them and other departments.

In addition to their stations at The Narrows, Mt Laurel and on U.S. 280 across from Lee Branch, they also have a contract with the Rex Lake Fire District to man Rex Lake Road and Grants Mill Road.

Wilks said a strategic planning meeting was held on March 8 to update the one from 2019.

“We have made a lot of strides in that,” he said. “One of our biggest objectives was the leadership of the departments, so since then we’ve had the promotions. We also have an

apparatus replacement plan. We’ve already replaced one of our fire trucks, which went in service back in September and we are working on plans for another fire truck and a new ambulance.

Another objective is to build a new facility. The department has outgrown the one on U.S. 280 and are in the process of securing a piece of property in Brook Highland.

“Right now, we are cross staffing The Narrows station where we have 3 people on staff there and the next primary plan objective is to fully staff that fire truck,” Wilks said. “That station is becoming busier with more requests. We applied for a FEMA grant and are waiting to see if that will come in.”