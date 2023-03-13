CVFD to hold vote to address financial issues within the district

× Expand CVFD Chief Buddy Wilks addresses the crowd at a public meeting at Double Oak Community Church on March 7. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle

Over 14,000 registered voters who live in the Cahaba Valley Fire District will have an opportunity to vote on March 21 for changes that will help stabilize the organization's finances.

CVFD has already held three public meetings with another scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at BBB Educational Enterprises located at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 304.

This vote comes 19 months after a vote to increase the fire dues that was held in Aug. 2021 and did not pass. Since then, adjustments have been made to keep the department running.

This voting ballot consists of four items, all of which Fire Chief Buddy Wilks said he hopes will pass.

The top priority is listed first on the ballot. CVFD is proposing a change to the service charge schedule to support retention of firefighters with competitive pay and provide appropriate staffing levels to meet the community needs and restore previous ambulance services. This would be a $125 increase to residential properties and a 23.5% increase to all other properties, including apartments and commercial. This would be $125 added to base rate one time only and would not be added subsequent years. If passed, the billing cycle for fire dues would change to June 1-Sept. 30.

The second ballot item is for a proposed rate increase for FY25-FY28 of an additional 4% above the standard allowed (5%) increase to support and maintain long term sustainability of the fire district.

“That [second ballot item] would help us develop sustainability and to keep up with inflation and stay ahead of inflation just enough so we're not falling behind immediately as soon as the next year rolls around,” CVFD Captain Russ Bradley said.

Third on the ballot is supporting a capital project fee. Wilks said that two major needs are ambulances and later down the road- a new fire truck. The cost would be divided between all properties and would be a maximum of $100 per fiscal year. Only one project could take place at a time and this would help reduce and prevent debt by fully funding capital projects and open bond opportunities.

The final ballot item is to support ambulance transport billing and establish the appropriate charge for services provided. Currently, if someone who is transported by ambulance has insurance, CVFD will bill their insurance company and the individual is responsible for any costs not covered. For those transported that do not have insurance, the department takes on the cost. Wilks said that revenue from this would be used to support upgrade and maintenance of the department’s cardiac monitors. The district carries 10 and they cost $50,000 each with an annual maintenance contract of $25,000.

"To our knowledge only one in the state that currently has that practice,” Wilks said. “The wording change to the current fee structure would allow us to pursue those funds from the individual.”

Bradley said since the last vote in 2021, the issues the department were facing have not gone away, specifically the wage gap for their firefighters compared to the pay at other departments. District departments were not eligible to receive funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) while municipal departments did.

In early 2022, the way those funds could be spent went from capital expenditures to also include firefighter pay. That led to a bidding war across departments and Bradley said that their employees could go to another nearby department and immediately begin making more money.

“We saw a lot of firefighter pay in the area start increasing dramatically, and we were already on the lower end of the spectrum,” Bradley said. “As a result of that, we saw a significant turnover, especially in our firefighter and paramedic levels–over 30% turnover in 10 months.”

Public meetings were designed to inform members of the district about the challenges we are facing explaining the why behind the request for fee structure change. Outline what we are asking for in the vote and allow them to ask questions chance for us to interact and help understand why we are

During the meetings, Wilks gave a presentation explaining the district’s needs and how each item in the vote would help them meet them. A question and answer session was held at each meeting, allowing residents to have their questions answered.

The coverage area for the CVFD is around 25,000 residents and begins at U.S. 280 (north of McDonald’s) and apartment complexes along the corridor, Brook Highland, Eagle Point, Griffin Park, Highland Lakes, part of Forest Parks, Dunnavant Valley, The Narrows, Shoal Creek, Mt Laurel.

The district has three fire stations and a total staff of 48 employees. They currently staff 12 firefighters daily, but Bradley said the ideal number is 16. With less staff comes an increase in response times, pulling employees from multiple stations, and decreased efficiency, Bradley said.

When more help is needed, CVFD calls on other departments through automatic aid agreements including North Shelby, Chelsea, Birmingham, Hoover, Irondale and Vestavia.

Adjustments made for FY23 budget deficits:

The district began FY23 with a $100,000 deficit in the budget. Here are some things the district has already done to try to save money:

Cut 12 firefighter positions

Closed the ambulance at the U.S. 280 station

Dropped fire engine staffing from three to two firefighters

Delayed needed improvements to the U.S. 280 fire station, which is over 40 years old and has already undergone multiple renovations)

Sold a 2017 ladder truck and used those funds to purchase a 2004 ladder truck and now have zero debt and zero payments.

What’s ahead

There are eight new developments in the district, including six in the Dunnavant Valley community that will bring 1,500 new residents, 486 new homes and 188 apartment units.

“This will bring an increased request for services, along with an increase in commercial property to meet demands of the community,” Wilks said. “The current revenue generated will not meet budget needs.”

Since the district does not have the revenue streams similar to municipalities and is not eligible for federal grants that municipalities and counties are for ARPA funds, Wilks said he is looking at other areas for funding, including requests to the county, the governor's office, and federal grants.

Looking ahead to long-term sustainability for the district, there are capital fund needs over the next five years that will be for ambulances, fire engines and a ladder truck that will eventually need to be replaced along with the continuing issues at the fire station on U.S. 280, Wilks said.

For more information, visit cahabavalleyfire.org/2023election.