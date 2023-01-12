CVFD to host community meetings

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Cahaba Valley Fire Department

The Cahaba Valley Fire District is hosting a series of community meetings to discuss the current state of the district, challenges being faced by the district and a plan to address these challenges.

The District Board and Fire Chief will present information about current operations, responses, and the plan to overcome the issues impacting the District. All District residents are encouraged to attend a meeting to ask questions and learn more about the future of emergency services in the community.

Schedule of Community Meetings