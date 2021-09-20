Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week in Shelby County

The David Lindsay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will receive proclamations from several cities throughout Shelby County as part of Constitution Week Sept. 17-23. The chapter has celebrated Constitution Week in Shelby County for 60 years by recognizing the U.S. Constitution and educating people about its importance.

In 1955, the DAR, a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving American history, petitioned to have a week that observes the Constitution. Former president Dwight Eisenhower signed a law declaring Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in 1957.

The chapter kicked off Constitution Week by teaching children about the Constitution in Harrison Regional Library in Columbiana on Sept.17 and will host other children’s events through Sept. 23. Members of the chapter received proclamations from the mayors of Chelsea and Columbiana in the library on Sept. 8.

“The David Lindsay Chapter is so appreciative of the overwhelming support of Shelby County’s citizens and cities who have participated over the years with the celebration of Constitution Week in keeping with the Chapter’s efforts to commemorate this memorable anniversary week,” said Stella Tiption, Regent of the David Lindsey Chapter.

The chapter meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. in the Harrison Regional Library in Columbiana. For more information, visit dar.org.