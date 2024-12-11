Deadline for Chelsea Christmas Parade Friday

× Expand Chelsea Christmas Parade

Registration for participants for the Chelsea Christmas Parade will close on Friday, Dec. 13.

The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 am. The parade officially begins at Chelsea Middle School and ends at Winn Dixie. Amateur floats are encouraged and a limited number of professional floats can also be purchased. The city asks please do not have anyone dress up as Santa on your float. For safety concerns, motorcycles and ATV’s may not be entered in the parade. Additionally, parade placement will not be available until arrival at the staging area. In order to reduce traffic congestion in the line-up area, all groups must meet at an alternate location and come to the parade line-up as a single group.