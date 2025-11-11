Deck the halls — and your living room — with holiday tree spots along 280

× Expand Photo courtesy of Old Baker Farm The Christmas tree lots at Old Baker Farm will open the day after Thanksgiving.

There’s something about that first whiff of fresh pine that officially kicks off the holiday season — the day after Thanksgiving, of course. The moment the pumpkins are traded for poinsettias and space is cleared in the living room for the perfect tree. Along the 280 corridor, families have plenty of places to find that just-right fir, pine or spruce. From longtime local lots and nurseries to picture-perfect farms just a short drive away, each family brings their own tradition to each unique tree brought home — making tree shopping part of the holiday fun.

The Tree Lot Experience

If you’re looking for the perfect tree lot experience, look no further than a longtime U.S. 280 favorite, Bobby D’s Christmas Trees, with their new location at 6930 Cahaba Valley Road. For more than three decades, Bobby D’s has been a holiday staple for Birmingham families, offering the kind of nostalgic, small-town experience that’s getting harder to find.

Expand Photo courtesy of Bobby D's Christmas Trees Trucks will bring trees from North Carolina to Birmingham to be sold at Bobby D's Christmas Trees. The lot moves this year to 6930 Cahaba Valley Road.

For years, the trees were sold in the lot at Lloyd’s Restaurant on U.S. 280, but when Lloyd’s closed last year and the property was sold to developers, Bobby D’s had to find a new home for 2025.

The business began in 1978 with Josh Daniels’ grandfather, who started growing trees in North Carolina long before the family ever imagined setting up shop in Alabama. What started as a humble two-generation operation has now grown into a third-generation one, with this being Daniels’ first year taking over the Birmingham lot and one of the area’s most beloved Christmas traditions.

“When my dad first came down to Birmingham looking for a place to set up, 280 was just woods back then — no homes, no traffic, just trees. That little spot by Lloyd’s turned into something special, and we’ve been part of families’ Christmas traditions here ever since,” Daniels said.

This year, Bobby D’s is starting a new chapter at its new Birmingham location, but Daniels said the spirit remains unchanged. “This move is a big change for us, but the heart of what we do stays the same,” he said. “We’ll still have those same North Carolina trees and the same faces helping families find the one that’s just right.” With its fresh-cut trees, friendly staff and familiar holiday cheer, Bobby D’s continues to offer the timeless Christmas tree lot experience Birmingham families cherish.

For Daniels, Bobby D's isn’t just a business — it’s a family tradition he’s proud to continue for the next generation. He values being part of Birmingham families’ holiday celebrations, helping them find the tree that will anchor their seasonal memories. “Seeing the same families come back year after year and watching their kids grow up — that’s what makes it all worth it,” Daniels said.

Another long-standing tree lot tradition is the Mountain Scout Tree Sale, which has raised morale and funds for Boy Scout troops since 1959 — and now two Girl Troops — bringing people together over fresh-cut evergreens.

Every tree purchased at a neighborhood lot helps support boys’ and girls’ local troops, J.D. Parker, chairman of the Mountain Scout Tree Sale, confirmed. The money raised goes toward helping to fund troop trips, equipment and service projects.

“Even though none of our lots are directly on 280, each location is set up to be convenient for families to stop by and pick up a tree,” Parker said.

The experience of walking a tree lot and supporting local — while walking among rows of fragrant trees, comparing shapes and heights, hearing twinkle lights overhead — is simply something you can’t replicate in a big-box store. A warm, personal touch and traditions like that are what keep customers coming back year after year, Parker stated.

“We see the same people every year. It’s fun — we’re playing music, we have Christmas music and we have candy canes and hot cocoa for the kids, and it's a great time to be out there. But the reward for me is seeing these kids developing into young men and going on these trips and doing things. I mean, your parents can only do so much, but sometimes you learn from other adults,” Parker said.

There will be three lots this year, opening the Saturday before Thanksgiving, located at The Grove Shopping Center at 5561 Grove Blvd. in Hoover, the Shades Cahaba Elementary School at 3001 Independence Drive in Homewood and at the Scout Square at 741 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia.

The You-Cut Experience

Just a short drive down Highway 280, Old Baker Farm in Harpersville, at 1041 Farmingdale Rd., just a 15-minute drive along 280 from Chelsea, offers a true “choose and cut” Christmas tree experience wrapped in long-standing tradition and family warmth.

Following in family footsteps, the farm is now operated by Leah Harry and her husband, who represent the next generation of the Baker family. “We provide the saws, hayrides, a little train for the kids, and complimentary cider and peppermints so families can have a great experience. It’s more than just picking a tree — it’s making a memory,” Harry said.

The farm has been a beloved local destination for decades, starting in the fall as a pumpkin patch and remaining a local Christmas staple through the holidays. Harry grew up among the rows of trees her parents planted, and after years in the corporate world, she returned home to carry on the legacy. “Getting back to your roots is really wonderful,” she said. “It’s a better life than what I was doing before, and I’m going to enjoy every second.”

Families visiting the farm this holiday season can wander through the fields to find their perfect tree, with options including Virginia pine, Leyland cypress, Carolina sapphire and imported firs.

Each tree is color-coded and priced by size and fullness, making it easy to find one that fits any home or budget. Visitors are encouraged to saw down their own tree, though help is always available, Harry confirmed, and enjoy a hayride or a ride on the train while sipping complimentary cider and peppermints.

Old Baker Farm opens the Friday after Thanksgiving to ensure the freshest trees possible, and guests can expect a full holiday experience, complete with local vendors and family fun. It’s more than just a place to buy a tree — it’s a chance to slow down, reconnect, and make a memory that lasts all season long.

The Storefront Experience

For those juggling busy schedules, Hanna’s Garden Shop, Collier’s Nursery and Leaf & Petal at The Summit offer a more streamlined, boutique-style approach to finding the perfect Christmas tree.

Instead of wandering acres of fields or finding the perfect lot, visitors can browse carefully curated selections right on the lot or in the nursery’s display areas, making it easy to pick a tree that fits both your space and your timeline. From pre-cut Fraser firs to Silvertip evergreens, these local spots provide options that let you shop efficiently without sacrificing quality or holiday charm.

Beyond convenience, each location adds its own touch of seasonal magic. Leaf & Petal pairs elegant Silvertip trees with festive greenery and décor, while Collier’s and Hanna’s Garden Shop create welcoming, family-friendly environments where you can grab a tree, pick up some holiday plants, and be on your way — all in one stop. At Hanna’s, only smaller trees are available, making it ideal for apartments, offices or cozy spaces. Even for those with only a short break from work or school, these nurseries and garden shops make it easy to bring home a fresh, beautiful tree and keep the holiday spirit alive without the hassle of a large, sprawling lot.