Designer Bag Bingo set for May 7 to benefit Shelby Humane

A fun-filled afternoon of fashion, games and giving is set for Wednesday, May 7, as the Best Friends of Shelby Humane and The Animal League of Birmingham host Designer Bag Bingo at The Club, 1 Robert Smith Drive in Birmingham. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The popular fundraiser will feature 8–10 rounds of bingo with the chance to win designer handbags, along with a couple of exciting games of chance and elimination. Attendees can enjoy a delicious lunch, browse local vendor booths offering an assortment of great products, and meet a lineup of local celebrities joining in the fun.

Bags up for grabs include Louis Vuitton, Tori Burch, Kate Spade and Valentino Garavini.

Proceeds from the event will support homeless animals in need of loving homes, medical treatment and the opportunity for a second chance at life.

Tickets are $125 for individuals or $1,200 for a reserved table for eight. Prices are valid through April 28 and will increase on April 29. For tickets, scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit DesignerBagBingo.net.

Contact: Donna McFeeters 205-567-0498