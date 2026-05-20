Developer seeks rezoning for 14.5 acres off Shelby County 36 in Chelsea

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Chelsea. TDR Building is asking the Chelsea City Council to rezone 14.5 acres off Mimosa Cirlce in the Windstone West subdivision off Shelby County 36 from an agricultural residential district to an R-2 residential district to allow for the construction of at least 14 more homes.

The Chelsea City Council on Monday heard a request from a developer who wants the city to rezone 14.5 acres next to the Windstone West subdivision off Shelby County 36 to allow for the development of at least 14 more homes.

The property is at the end of Mimosa Circle in Windstone West.

TDR Building is asking that the property be rezoned from an agricultural residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres and 150 feet wide, to an R-2 residential district, which allows for lots down to 15,000 square feet and 75 feet wide.

“We would like to turn the property over off of Mimosa into nice, 20,000-ish-square-foot lots,” developer Peter Kanakis said. “We’re looking to get the zoning approved, and we would be very excited to add value to the city with beautiful homes.”

Chelsea Mayor Cody Sumners said the property already is part of the neighborhood but has not been rezoned yet.

Residents present at Monday’s public hearing expressed concerns about stormwater drainage and preserving green spaces.

Green spaces are part of what makes Chelsea a beautiful area, resident Debbie Carney said. “Our interest is primarily in preserving as much of that forest and green space as we can,” she said.

Resident Frank Stronge also expressed interest in preserving green spaces and cited the importance of places for community.

“I would ask for you to please consider, as I’m sure you may already have, how to implement in that infrastructure plan more green spaces for the city, more parks for the city and more places where community can get together and join and bring family, friends together, Stronge said.

Carney also voiced concerns about drainage, highlighting the importance of ecological protection.

“One of the neighbors showed us a picture when there was construction at one of the other homes in the neighborhood, not by this builder but by somebody else,” Carney said. “There was a big washout into his backyard and caused a lot of damage. So one of our concerns is about protecting our pond and the health and the ecology of the pond since that’s part of what makes that such a special place.”

Kanakis said everything will be done in order to bring value to the city of Chelsea.

“We’ve built for 29 years,” he said. “We know what we’re doing, and we know how to protect our building sites, and we assure the city that we will do everything that we can to make it nice and to bring value to the city.”

The vote for this rezoning request is scheduled to take place at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, at 6 p.m.

In other business Tuesday, the council: