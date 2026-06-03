Developer withdraws request to rezone 33 acres off Shelby County 11

× Expand Photo by Caroline Miller People attend a Chelsea City Council meeting at Chelsea City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

Developer Richard Yerger withdrew his request to rezone 33 acres off Shelby County 11 for a new 53-home subdivision before a public hearing could be held with the Chelsea City Council on Tuesday night.

Yerger initially asked that the property be rezoned from an agricultural-residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres and 150 feet wide, to an R-2 residential district, which allows for lots down to 15,000 square feet and 75 feet wide. The 53-home community was proposed to be called Pine Ridge.

But Matthew Deason, a representative for the developer, was present at Tuesday night’s council meeting and said Yerger decided to withdraw his request due to concerns in the community, including traffic and proximity to homes in the Brynleigh subdivision on adjacent land.

Deason said the developer is considering doing a traffic study and examining turn lane issues. Because the rezoning request was withdrawn, the council adjourned the public hearing without hearing from the public and took no further action on the matter.

Mayor Cody Sumners explained that the rezoning request had gone through Chelsea’s Planning Commission, with the commission holding a public hearing. No action was taken by the Planning Commission, which resulted in the developer asking for a public hearing with the City Council.

Sumners said the developer can continue to work with neighbors to resolve concerns and come back to the city and ask for the rezoning, but he must wait at least six months to do so if he requests the same zoning. However, if the developer seeks a different type of zoning for the land, he could come back sooner, Sumners said.

In other business Tuesday, the council approved a rezoning request submitted by Peter Kanakis of TDR Building to rezone 14.5 acres next to the Windstone West subdivision off Shelby County 36 to allow for the development of 17 more homes.

Most of the property is at the end of Mimosa Circle in Windstone West, but three homes will have direct access to Shelby County 36. The land was rezoned from an agricultural residential district, which requires lots to be at least 10 acres and 150 feet wide, to an R-2 residential district, which allows for lots down to 15,000 square feet and 75 feet wide.

The next regular meeting of the Chelsea City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.