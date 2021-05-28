DHI awards scholarships to Nunn, Kennedy

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Kash Siddiqui, owner of Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant, speaks during a scholarship presentation by the Destination Hoover International nonprofit on the first night of the Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Fest on April 20.

Destination Hoover International, a nonprofit that aims to foster cultural exchange and relationships between the city of Hoover and countries outside the United States, recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships to students from Hoover and Spain Park high schools.

× Expand Photos by Jon Anderson. Preston Kennedy, a member of the Spain Park High School Class of 2021, and Ella Nunn, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2021, receive $1,000 scholarships from the Destination Hoover International nonprofit.

Ella Nunn was the scholarship winner from Hoover High School, and Preston Kennedy was the winner from Spain Park High School.

Nunn was ranked 88th out of 698 seniors in the Hoover High Class of 2021, with a 4.1 GPA. She plans to attend Auburn University and pursue a double major in Spanish and international studies. She completed five years of advanced Spanish classes, including Advanced Placement Spanish literature, at Hoover High. Her current intentions are to become a diplomat, lawyer or some other kind of international worker.

Kennedy was ranked 102nd out of 384 seniors in the Spain Park Class of 2021, with a 3.98 GPA. He was a member of the Model United Nations Team at Spain Park and has been accepted into the Croft Institute for International Studies at the University of Mississippi. He plans to major in international business, with a focus on Italy.

Destination Hoover International presented the scholarships at Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant on April 20, the opening night of the 2021 Jubilee Joe’s Crawfish Fest.

The restaurant agreed to donate 5% of dine-in and take-out orders on April 20-25 to DHI to support the scholarship program, as well as 15% of orders and tips at on-site Crawfish Fest Comes 2U lunches on April 20 at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase and the Gonzalez Strength & Associates office.

Learn more about the nonprofit DHI group at destinationhooverinternational.org.