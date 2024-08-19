Director of North Shelby Library resigns

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media North Shelby Library The North Shelby Library on Cahaba Valley Road Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Kate Etheredge, who led the North Shelby Library during a year of upheaval over a display of LGBTQ+ books, has resigned from her position.

Etheredge, the former director of library services, said she had accepted a position at the Homewood Public Library. She said her last day will be Sept. 6.

“It’s just been a really hard year,” Etheredge said, saying she felt like she was no longer able to be effective at her job at the North Shelby Library, where she has been for the last 15 years.

Etheredge had been caught in the middle of a contentious battle after some residents complained about a display of children’s LGBTQ+ books in the children’s section of the library during Pride month in 2023. But, some residents who supported the display were equal in their support of the library’s decision and the library’s board of trustees at the time.

That board voted against a new policy that would have allowed them to direct the library’s staff on what could be displayed- a move that angered residents who objected to the Pride display. This past legislative session, local legislators passed a bill allowing them to choose who would sit on the board. And, in July, a new board selected by the legislators was seated.

Etheredge’s resignation comes less than a month after the new board was sworn in.

“To lose someone that professional and that proficient to be basically forced out the door because of a political agenda is a shame,” said Morgan Barnes, president of the board that was replaced.

Despite the battle between the two sides, both groups were complimentary of Etheredge.

Paul Garris, one of the new board members, said the board would be appointing an interim director and start a search for a new director at a special meeting of the board on Tuesday.

Garris said he would defer to a statement put out by the board on the library’s website.

“The Director of Library Services for the North Shelby Library District has made a personal decision to resign and has submitted her resignation letter, effective September 6, 2024. The NSL Board thanks Kate Etheredge for her many years of dedicated service and for her valuable assistance to the new NSL Board of Directors. We wish Kate every success in her future endeavors,” the statement said.

Etheredge for her part says she’s excited about the new opportunity and loves the North Shelby Library.

“I love this library,” Etheredge said. “And I hope for nothing but the best for it.”