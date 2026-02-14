Discover Shelby and Shelby County Chamber to offer certified customer service training

For the third consecutive year, Discover Shelby and the Shelby County Chamber are partnering to provide a complimentary Certified Flawless Delivery© customer service training for Shelby County companies.

The two-day workshop will take place Feb. 23-24 at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Chelsea and is presented by the University of Alabama’s Center for Economic Development. The interactive, hands-on program is designed for management and staff in the tourism and recreation sectors, as well as anyone working in a company’s customer service area.

Participants will receive training in essential communication, conflict resolution, empathy and interpersonal skills needed to deliver what organizers call “flawless” customer service. The program is delivered in a supportive learning environment and includes tools aimed at increasing resilience and retention in the hospitality industry and other customer-facing roles. Upon completion, attendees will be certified in Flawless Delivery©.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is limited to 25 participants. Registration includes an overnight stay at La Quinta Inn & Suites in Chelsea, meals, a reception and the full two days of training.

To receive the registration link, contact Kirk Mancer at the Shelby County Chamber at 205-663-4542 or kirk@shelbychamber.org, or Kendall Williams with Discover Shelby at 205-620-6622 or kwilliams@shelbyal.com.