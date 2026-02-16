Discover the healing power of dandelions at Oak Mountain State Park

× Expand Image courtesy of Oak Mountain State Park

Have you ever wished on a dandelion? On Saturday, Feb. 21, Oak Mountain State Park will host “Dandelion Medicine,” a hands-on workshop exploring how this common plant can be used to support health and wellness.

The class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center.

Designed for beginners, the workshop will cover the history and traditional uses of dandelion in herbal medicine, how to identify and harvest it safely, and ways to prepare it for teas, tinctures and salves. Participants will also learn about the science behind its reported benefits for digestion and liver support, along with simple do-it-yourself recipes to begin incorporating dandelion into everyday herbal remedies.

The relaxed session is open to anyone curious about natural wellness and interested in connecting more deeply with the plants growing right outside their door.

Registration is required, and the program is free with paid park admission.