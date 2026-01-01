Dolores Hydock explores Cajun music history in Mt Laurel Library program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ann Price. 0614 Mt Laurel Library The new Mt Laurel Library

Dolores Hydock will present “Through the Back Door: The Music That Bridged the Bayou” on Thursday, Jan. 8, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at the Mt Laurel Library.

The program traces the history of Cajun music in America over the past 150 years while painting a broader portrait of Cajun and Creole musicians and traditions. Hydock will explore how music served as a cultural bridge, allowing non-Cajuns to connect with the spirited communities of southwest Louisiana.

The presentation will be held at the DOCC Café, located directly across from the front doors of the Mt Laurel Library. Attendees will be guided to the location upon arrival. The program is designed for adults, and no registration is required.