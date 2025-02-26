Dual enrollment information session set for Jefferson State Shelby-Hoover campus

× Expand Jefferson State Community College

A dual enrollment information session will be held at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover Campus to provide high school students with details about dual enrollment opportunities.

The dual enrollment program is open to high school students who may take classes for both college and high school credit.

The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 1 in Room 101 of the Judy Merritt Health Sciences Building.

“Participating in Jefferson State’s Dual Enrollment program allows students to take college classes that will count toward their college degree and high school graduation requirements,” said Pam Kelley, director of Dual Enrollment at Jefferson State. “Students also learn to navigate college processes while they have the support of their high school counselors and college’s dual enrollment office.”

Students entering grades 10-12, along with their parents, are invited to attend to learn about course options, the application and registration process, and tips for success.

For more information, visit jeffersonstate.edu/DE, email dualenrollment@jeffersonstate.edu, or call 205-856-7960.